St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 13-19

Wednesday, Oct. 13

0822 — Medical aid for a man with a walker who fell in a Pope Street parking lot.

0848 — Report of a continuing problem with cars speeding on Main Street and trying to turn left from Pratt onto Main. The caller almost collided with another car while trying to take her preschooler to day care. She said the paving work on Crinella, the lack of signage, and poor visibility is making it very dangerous.

1101 — A Garmin GPS device was reported missing from Birch Street. The owner left it on a car bumper by mistake and then drove away.

1219 — The driver of an 18-wheeler missed his turn near White Lane and needed help backing up in heavy traffic. Police were on the way.

2231 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Hunt, police arrested a 67-year-old Ross man on suspicion of DUI.

Thursday, Oct. 14

0316 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Main Street and told the occupant about the city ordinance prohibiting camping in cars.

0808 — A fence on Tainter Street was damaged in a hit-and-run.