St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 13-19

Wednesday, Oct. 13
0822 — Medical aid for a man with a walker who fell in a Pope Street parking lot.
0848 — Report of a continuing problem with cars speeding on Main Street and trying to turn left from Pratt onto Main. The caller almost collided with another car while trying to take her preschooler to day care. She said the paving work on Crinella, the lack of signage, and poor visibility is making it very dangerous.
1101 — A Garmin GPS device was reported missing from Birch Street. The owner left it on a car bumper by mistake and then drove away.
1219 — The driver of an 18-wheeler missed his turn near White Lane and needed help backing up in heavy traffic. Police were on the way.
2231 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Hunt, police arrested a 67-year-old Ross man on suspicion of DUI.
Thursday, Oct. 14
0316 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Main Street and told the occupant about the city ordinance prohibiting camping in cars.
0808 — A fence on Tainter Street was damaged in a hit-and-run.
0819 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile possessing marijuana on Grayson Avenue.
1012 — Three trucks were blocking the southbound lane of Silverado Trail while they tried to access a property.
1258 — A motorhome had been parked near El Bonita/Rosebud for three nights.
Friday, Oct. 15
1442 — A woman in a white Jeep reportedly threw a water bottle at another car at Silverado/Deer Park. The driver of the other car declined to press charges.
1752 — A skateboard was lost at the skatepark at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
2202 — An officer found a large package in the southbound lane of Main Street. Hydraulic and transmission fluid had spilled on the road. Public Works and firefighters helped clean it up.
Saturday, Oct. 16
0722 — A pair of reading glasses were found near the Crane Park bocce courts.
0744 — Report of a sprinkler gushing water on Hillview Place. Police contacted a school district representative, who said a custodian was investigating the leak.
0951 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Pine Street. The driver returned momentarily to exchange information.
1431 — Report of a reckless driver swerving and almost knocking over a bicyclist near Silverado/Pratt.
1518 — Report of a transient following a woman on Church Street, saying “Wow” and “Hey baby.”
1838 — Two women tried to take over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Hunt Avenue store, but they only got away with $150 worth of alcohol and other merchandise. They were last seen driving toward Calistoga. The store declined to press charges.
2012 — Medical aid at the high school.
2034 — Report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and asking for money on Spring Street.
2220 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Officers stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
2241 — Police responded to a loud party on Hunt Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 17
0705 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.
1319 — Report of construction occurring at two houses on Pine Street.
Monday, Oct. 18
0950 — Report of two leaf blowers in the Hunt/Edwards area. Police contacted both workers and confirmed their leaf blowers were compliant.
1038 — Lift assist on Sylvaner Avenue.
1117 — Report of two suspicious women on Voorhees Circle.
1357 — A Chablis Circle resident reported a civil dispute with a neighbor involving brush trimming. Police said to contact a lawyer.
1500 — A woman reported being followed by a suspicious man in a local store. It was the second time he’d followed her. Police took a report.
1826 — Report of a reckless driver passing illegally and tailgating on Highway 29.
1943 — Medical aid for a sick man on McCorkle Avenue.
2330 — Two coyotes were seen near Edwards/Hunt, looking confused and running fast.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
0531 — Report of a reckless driver on Pope Street.
