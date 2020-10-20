St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 13-19

Tuesday, Oct. 13
0804 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Hunt Avenue.
0835 -- Gas seemed to have been stolen from a car’s gas tank on Mills Lane.
1040 -- A person in the lobby reported being harassed by a woman at Meily Park.
1233 -- Smoke was seen in the burn zone near Angwin. Cal Fire was notified.
1415 -- Police were asked to check on a Laguna Seca Court resident.
1541 -- Report of speeding, stop sign violations, and oversized trucks frequently using Riesling Way. The complainant asked for extra traffic patrol.
1554 -- Multiple callers saw smoke in the hills west of town in the White Sulphur Springs area. Cal Fire was notified.
1718 -- A caller reported being followed and aggressively yelled at by a woman walking on Pratt Avenue.
1835 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Doris Court.
2035 -- Report of a person yelling at passing drivers and shining a flashlight at their faces on Pratt Avenue.
2059 -- Report of a woman shining a flashlight at a man and directing profanity at him on southbound Main Street near Pratt Avenue.
2124 -- Report of a woman yelling profanities near the fire department.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
0800 -- An officer helped distribute food to students at the school district office.
1051 -- Public Works was notified of a water/sewer leak on the sidewalk in front of a Main Street business.
1249 -- Report of county dump trucks using residential streets while hauling damaged trees and other debris from the White Sulphur Springs area. City staff determined that the county is still in disaster cleanup mode and is exempt from the city’s truck route ordinance.
1718 -- Police assisted with a child custody matter.
1846 -- Police were asked to talk to a troubled woman.
1847 -- Two callers reported seeing smoke in the hills west of Crane Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.
2025 -- A big rig was reportedly dragging a chain that was throwing off sparks near Sage Canyon Road/Silverado Trail. The CHP was notified, and police checked the area.
2054 -- Medical aid on Nemo Court.
2203 -- Police found someone in a parked vehicle near Crane/Vallejo and advised them of the city ordinance prohibiting camping. The person agreed to leave.
Thursday, Oct. 15
0044 -- Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
1856 -- A car reported stolen from an Oakville winery was seen passing Deer Park Road on Silverado Trail.
1906 -- A person asked how to obtain a restraining order.
1913 -- Report of a brush fire near Deer Park Road near the lookout point. Cal Fire was notified.
2039 -- Non-injury accident at Deer Park Road and Silverado Trail.
Friday, Oct. 16
0923 -- A Boyson Lane resident received a scam phone call from someone claiming to represent FEMA.
1022 -- Medical aid for a possible fall victim on Hunt Avenue.
1032 -- An agitated man was seen kicking the door of the new public restroom near Oak Avenue, which is not open yet. He drove away in a white BMW.
1114 -- Report of a man yelling at people and using foul language at Meily Park.
2107 -- A dog had been barking for several hours on Edwards Street.
2115 -- Medical aid for a person with a head injury on Spring Street. Police were asked to assist because the person was being verbally combative.
2116 -- A woman said she’d been drinking and left her car parked at a winery south of town. She asked if the police could help her retrieve it. She was told the contact the winery in the morning.
Saturday, Oct. 17
0142 -- Medical aid for a person with head pain.
0323 -- Following a vehicle pursuit, police arrested a 27-year-old Concord man for failing to yield.
1119 -- Four bags were left in front of the Carnegie Building Friday night.
1302 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 19-year-old Napa man on suspicion of violating probation.
1432 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Main Street.
1609 -- Report of someone jumping into traffic and flipping people off on Main Street near Grayson Avenue.
1901 -- Report of a large object blocking a lane of traffic near Silverado Trail and Meadowood Road. It turned out to be a bag of dry leaves.
1949 -- Report of a hot spot flaring up in the burn zone near Fir Hill Drive. Cal Fire was notified.
2011 -- A Park Street resident said his cat might have been run over by a car. He asked for extra patrol due to cars speeding from Crinella to Pratt.
2129 -- Police arrested someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Sunday, Oct. 18
0504 -- Following a traffic stop at Church/Hunt, police arrested a 26-year-old Redding man. He was later booked on charges of providing false identification to police, driving with a suspended license, and vehicle code violations.
1927 -- A tan three-legged dog was reported missing from Hunt Avenue.
1947 -- Medical aid for a person with abdominal pain on La Cuesta Court.
Monday, Oct. 19
0206 -- A woman came to the police department lobby saying she was being stalked and injured by radiation. She did not need medical attention.
0344 -- Medical aid on Kearney Street.
0839 -- A cell phone was reported lost downtown.
1027 -- A caller asked about a helicopter that was carrying water in the burn area.
1249 -- Someone fraudulently opened accounts in someone else’s name. Police took a report.
1310 -- A woman got a scam phone call claiming to be from Social Security and threatening “criminal action” against her Social Security number if she didn’t respond. She knew it was a scam, but she wanted others to be aware.
1310 -- An officer distributed certificates to St. Helena Primary School students around town.
1346 -- A woman asked for help with her cell phone. She had no other means of communication.
1527 -- Police took a report on a city code violation on Sylvaner Avenue.
1622 -- Report of a woman yelling at juveniles riding their bikes near Main/Pope. She drove away in a white BMW.
1711 -- Report of a woman smoking cigarettes and yelling profanity at pedestrians and passing vehicles near Meily Park. She had a white BMW. The caller said she saw the same woman yelling at people at the skatepark on Sunday morning.
1732 -- A bike was reported stolen from Meadowcreek Circle. It was found near Safeway.
