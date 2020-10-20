St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 13-19

2116 -- A woman said she’d been drinking and left her car parked at a winery south of town. She asked if the police could help her retrieve it. She was told the contact the winery in the morning.

Saturday, Oct. 17

0142 -- Medical aid for a person with head pain.

0323 -- Following a vehicle pursuit, police arrested a 27-year-old Concord man for failing to yield.

1119 -- Four bags were left in front of the Carnegie Building Friday night.

1302 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 19-year-old Napa man on suspicion of violating probation.

1432 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Main Street.

1609 -- Report of someone jumping into traffic and flipping people off on Main Street near Grayson Avenue.

1901 -- Report of a large object blocking a lane of traffic near Silverado Trail and Meadowood Road. It turned out to be a bag of dry leaves.

1949 -- Report of a hot spot flaring up in the burn zone near Fir Hill Drive. Cal Fire was notified.