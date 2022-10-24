St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 17-23

Monday, Oct. 17

0323 — Police checked on a suspicious vehicle on Allison Avenue. The driver was just taking a nap before continuing his drive home.

1939 — Report of someone passed out in a car near Pope/Silverado. Police made sure the driver was OK and didn’t need medical help.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

0915 — Medical aid for a person with severe back pain on Hunt Avenue.

1201 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.

1227 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Church.

1659 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

1741 — Report of someone using a leaf blower for over an hour on Madrona Avenue.

1935 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

1015 — Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on San Juan Court.

1034 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vidovich.

1047 — Police issued a parking citation on Oak Avenue.

1154 — Report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Spring Street. Police couldn’t contact its owner, so they had it towed.

1359 — A railroad crossing arm at Adams Street had reportedly been cut off and left in a gutter.

1411 — A driver said she’d backed into the railroad crossing arm at Adams Street. She met with an officer, who took a report.

1946 — An Edwards Street resident reported having a rat trapped in the kitchen, possibly behind a toaster oven. She asked for officers to help remove it. She was told it was not a police matter and to contact pest control instead.

2008 — A Colombard Court resident reported having a bat in their living room. It went out the front door momentarily without causing any harm.

Thursday, Oct. 20

0235 — Public Works was asked to clean up garbage next to a bench near Adams/Main.

1200 — A vehicle’s side mirror was damaged in a hit-and-run on Spring Street.

1533 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Hunt.

1642 — Report of a loose German shepherd near Spring/Hudson. Police checked the area.

1858 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Mitchell, police arrested a 34-year-old Rohnert Park man with outstanding warrants.

Friday, Oct. 21

0348 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0943 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1114 — A loose dog found near Elmhurst/Main was returned to its owner.

1156 — Police took a report on a collision near Main/Grayson. One of the people involved complained of minor pain.

1315 — Report of a pickup blocking an alley on Elmhurst Avenue. The owner of the vehicle said he owns the alley and won’t move the vehicle.

1336 — Medical aid for a possible heart attack or stroke victim on Main Street.

1600 — A manager at a local business reported a problem with a fired employee taking pictures and posting things about her on social media. Police determined there was no harassment. It was a civil matter.

1647 — Report of a water leak at a house on Madrona Avenue. Police determined it wasn’t a leak. Workers were just cleaning the gutters and solar panels, causing water to leak out to the street.

2042 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Madrona/Main.

2251 — Report of loud music at an event on Spring Street. Police talked to someone at the event, who agreed to turn off the music and close the doors.

2322 — Police cited a driver whose car had an illegal exhaust system on Pratt Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 22

0021 — A driver asked for help after breaking on Hunt Avenue and not being able to hail an Uber or a Lyft. Police gave her the phone number of a taxi service.

0322 — Police found an occupied vehicle at Crane Park and told the occupant the park was closed for the night.

0448 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0755 — Report of construction noise on Pratt Avenue. Police told the workers about the city’s noise ordinance.

1104 — Police cited a person driving a car with illegally tinted windows near Mitchell/Oak.

1115 — Report of loud music near McCorkle Avenue. Police responded and educated more people about the city’s noise ordinance.

1301 — Police cited a person driving a car with illegally tinted windows on Main Street.

1313 — Report of a water leak on Tainter Street. Police turned off the valve and contacted the property owner.

1332 — A purse was reported lost after being left outside near Mitchell/Main.

1444 — Police cited a person driving a car with illegally tinted windows/windshield near Charter Oak/Main.

1514 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Main.

1551 — A person found fraudulent transactions on their bank statement. Police took a report.

1601 — Medical aid for a trip-and-fall victim with an elbow injury on Adams Street.

1650 — Report of a water leak near Pope/Main, coming from a strip of asphalt where PG&E had been working Friday night. The property owner had already called PG&E and a landscaper to fix the leak.

1823 — An abandoned RV/motorhome was towed from Adams/Library.

1929 — Police cited a driver and towed their vehicle near Main/Pratt.

2128 — Police checked an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and told the occupants the park was closed for the night.

2205 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 36-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.

Sunday, Oct. 23

0348 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0705 — Report of a vehicle illegally passing other cars on Main Street. The caller declined to sign a citation, so police let the driver go with a warning.

0940 — Report of a car swerving and nearly crashing on Highway 29. Police gave the driver a warning.

1003 — Report of a vehicle parked on Kidd Ranch Road since Monday. Police tried to contact its owner, who lives nearby.

1326 — A caller was concerned about a large dog near Peppertree Circle that howls constantly and sounds distressed.

1353 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Harvest/Starr.

1404 — Report of a car weaving all over Deer Park Road and Highway 29. Police checked the area and alerted Calistoga police.

1039 — Report of a woman in dark clothing riding her bike in and out of traffic near Main/Charter Oak.

1515 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Peppertree.

1729 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Hunt.