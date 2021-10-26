 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-25
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-25

St. Helena Police Logs

Wednesday, Oct. 20

0804 — Report of a fire near a pool on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0810 — Report of a fire on top of a power pole on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0840 — Police were notified of an Instagram account connected with drug sales.

1510 — Report of a pickup parked on the wrong side of Kearney Street, more than 18 inches from the curb.

1533 — A branch and rocks were reportedly blocking Spring Mountain Road a half-mile north of Spring Mountain Court, and also near the county line.

1738 — A man said someone had fraudulently used his credit card information in Indianapolis.

2300 — Police arrested a 54-year-old Napa man for public intoxication on Main Street.

Thursday, Oct. 21

0517 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Spring.

0732 — Someone smelled smoke inside a Hunt Avenue business.

1031 — Report of a vehicle fire on Hillview Place.

1421 — Two dogs were running loose near Fulton/Railroad.

1527 — A juvenile was doorbell ditching on Oak Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 22

0750 — A driver reported there were rocks and boulders on Deer Park Road between Sanitarium and Sunnyside roads.

0918 — Non-injury accident on Dowdell Lane.

0946 — Report of an ongoing problem with a man dumping trash in a commercial dumpster near Main Street. Police were asked to tell the man to stop.

1027 — A box truck hit a traffic light at the northeast corner of Main/Fulton.

1541 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Pope Street.

2342 — A 15-year-old boy was late getting home. Police looked for the boy but couldn’t find him. His mother didn’t want to report him missing yet.

Saturday, Oct. 23

0141 — Report of someone screaming and crying on Spring Street. Police arrested the 40-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

1316 — Someone parked on private property on Money Way. The property owner asked the police to help before the vehicle is towed.

1430 — Report of an unstable person making threats.

1525 — A fire alarm went off on Knoll Place.

1839 — A tree was blocking Silverado Trail near Deer Park Road.

1840 — Police took a report on a vehicle collision on Main Street.

2348 — Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on San Juan Court.

Sunday, Oct. 24

0114 — Medical aid on Edwards Street.

0521 — Report of minor flooding at Main/Madrona and Main/Pine.

1827 — The downstairs of a Church Street home was flooding. A resident asked for the fire department to help get the water out.

1901 — An officer made checked for hazards on Silverado Trail from Zinfandel Lane to Deer Park Road, and Deer Park Road to Highway 29.

2352 — Report of an impaired or sleepy driver on Highway 29 near Inglewood Avenue. Police arrested the 27-year-old Daly City woman on suspicion of DUI and drug possession.

Monday, Oct. 25

0304 — An officer found minor rockslides on Spring Street, but nothing that needed immediate attention.

0700 — Police checked Pope Street during a power outage.

0743 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

0839 — Report of a hit-and-run at Deer Park Road and Highway 29.

0910 — A caller from Spring Mountain Road said their water was brown. Public Works spent Monday afternoon and Tuesday repairing an 8-inch water main that had been broken by an uprooted tree and flushing the system.

1440 — A van got stuck in the mud on Mills Lane.

1718 — Police patrolled the Pratt/Park area, which was extremely congested due to cars cutting over from the road closure on Silverado Trail.

Iraq War veteran and St. Helena native LJ Montelli talks about his new job as a St. Helena police officer.

