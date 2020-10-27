 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-26
Tuesday, Oct. 20

1026 -- Report of a dog barking every day from 6:30 a.m. to the mid-afternoon on Edwards Street.

1202 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor harassing landscapers and using racial slurs on Madrona Avenue.

1221 -- Report of a woman threatening a young cyclist near Meily Park. The caller saw the woman acting crazy and screaming at the juvenile. The woman left in a white BMW.

1234 -- An officer found a car parked in a blue zone near Main/Spring.

1306 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a blue Tesla on Brown Street all morning and into the afternoon.

1412 -- A fence and gate were burned on Paulson Court. Police took a report.

1544 -- Report of a reckless motorcyclist passing over double yellows and speeding on Deer Park Road.

1548 -- A pro-Trump sticker had been placed on city property near Main Street.

1604 -- Report of a small fire in the burn scar near Silverado Trail and Madrone Knoll.

1806 -- A person turned in firearms that had been destroyed during the fires.

1830 -- Lift assist on Saint James Court.

1940 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and going 10 mph under the speed limit, last seen turning left from Highway 29 onto Grayson Avenue.

2103 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Pine, police arrested a 25-year-old Vallejo man for a felony warrant.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

0026 -- Report of a car accident on Silverado Trail outside the city limits.

1008 -- Report of a loud leaf blower at Pope/Edwards.

1504 -- Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.

Thursday, Oct. 22

0444 -- A driver said she needed a tow truck after hitting something in the middle of the road.

1106 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Allyn Avenue.

1311 -- A backhoe was dumping dirt in a trailer, creating a lot of dust in the Oak/Madrona area.

1333 -- Report of workers not wearing masks in a public area downtown.

1455 -- Medical aid for a woman with chest pain, dizziness and difficulty breathing on Pratt Avenue.

1501 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.

1514 -- A person reported receiving fraudulent calls.

1550 -- Report of a suspicious man sleeping behind a shed near Madrona Avenue.

1622 -- A loud explosion was heard in the Meily Park area.

1648 -- Non-injury accident on Crane Avenue. The responsible driver was reportedly being uncooperative.

Friday, Oct. 23

1440 -- An officer cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Main/Adams.

1503 -- Three-car non-injury accident at Main/Elmhurst.

1952 -- A woman received a scam phone call. Police advised her to block the number if she thinks it’s a scam, and never give out personal information over the phone.

2000 -- Police responded to a domestic violence call on Main Street and arrested a 31-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of causing corporal injury to a spouse.

Saturday, Oct. 24

1137 -- Report of a possible injured bird on Fir Hill Drive.

1424 -- Report of a fire in the burn zone near the Pratt Avenue Bridge.

1441 -- Several callers reported a plume of smoke rising over the burn area at the top of Spring Mountain Road. Helicopters were dumping water in the area.

1507 -- Medical aid for a person down near Madrone Knoll/Silverado Trail.

1702 -- Report of two loose huskies on Madrona Avenue.

1808 -- Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on Hunt Avenue.

2012 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

2144 -- A man said he hadn’t been able to get ahold of his wife for a few hours. She contacted him soon.

Sunday, Oct. 25

0834 -- Report of smoke rising from the burn area near Fir Hill.

1236 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.

1349 -- A rental car was reported stolen.

1507 -- Report of a suspicious vehicle on a Madrona Avenue property.

1732 -- Report of a drunk man in a white sombrero carrying a satchel and a case of beer near Crinella Drive.

1811 -- Police cited a Mustang parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1928 -- A lost pit bull was found at Spring/North Crane.

2022 -- A dog had been barking for an hour on Andrea Avenue.

2031 -- Report of a suspicious person hiding behind a generator and screaming near Main Street. Police arrested the 28-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of trespassing.

Monday, Oct. 26

0159 -- Construction flags kept blowing into the middle of Deer Park Road east of the PG&E base camp entrance.

0754 -- An officer helped distribute food to students.

0809 -- Non-injury accident at Pope/Silverado.

1728 -- A woman found someone’s wallet on the roof of her car on Pope Street.

1756 -- Report of a person with a white BMW yelling profanity and making rude gestures on Church Street.

2007 -- Report of suspicious people possibly doing drugs in a car near Vallejo/Crane. They were just charging their phones during the power outage.

2208 -- Report of a loud motorcycle on Hunt Avenue.

