St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-26

Tuesday, Oct. 20

1026 -- Report of a dog barking every day from 6:30 a.m. to the mid-afternoon on Edwards Street.

1202 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor harassing landscapers and using racial slurs on Madrona Avenue.

1221 -- Report of a woman threatening a young cyclist near Meily Park. The caller saw the woman acting crazy and screaming at the juvenile. The woman left in a white BMW.

1234 -- An officer found a car parked in a blue zone near Main/Spring.

1306 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a blue Tesla on Brown Street all morning and into the afternoon.

1412 -- A fence and gate were burned on Paulson Court. Police took a report.

1544 -- Report of a reckless motorcyclist passing over double yellows and speeding on Deer Park Road.

1548 -- A pro-Trump sticker had been placed on city property near Main Street.

1604 -- Report of a small fire in the burn scar near Silverado Trail and Madrone Knoll.

1806 -- A person turned in firearms that had been destroyed during the fires.