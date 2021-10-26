 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-26
Wednesday, Oct. 20

0804 — Report of a fire near a pool on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0810 — Report of a fire on top of a power pole on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0840 — Police were notified of an Instagram account connected with drug sales.

1510 — Report of a pickup parked on the wrong side of Kearney Street, more than 18 inches from the curb.

1533 — A branch and rocks were reportedly blocking Spring Mountain Road a half-mile north of Spring Mountain Court, and also near the county line.

1738 — A man said someone had fraudulently used his credit card information in Indianapolis.

2300 — Police arrested a 54-year-old Napa man for public intoxication on Main Street.

Thursday, Oct. 21

0517 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Spring.

0732 — Someone smelled smoke inside a Hunt Avenue business.

1031 — Report of a vehicle fire on Hillview Place.

1421 — Two dogs were running loose near Fulton/Railroad.

1527 — A juvenile was doorbell ditching on Oak Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 22

0750 — A driver reported there were rocks and boulders on Deer Park Road between Sanitarium and Sunnyside roads.

0918 — Non-injury accident on Dowdell Lane.

0946 — Report of an ongoing problem with a man dumping trash in a commercial dumpster near Main Street. Police were asked to tell the man to stop.

1027 — A box truck hit a traffic light at the northeast corner of Main/Fulton.

1541 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Pope Street.

2342 — A 15-year-old boy was late getting home. Police looked for the boy but couldn’t find him. His mother didn’t want to report him missing yet.

Saturday, Oct. 23

0141 — Report of someone screaming and crying on Spring Street. Police arrested the 40-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

1316 — Someone parked on private property on Money Way. The property owner asked the police to help before the vehicle is towed.

1430 — Report of an unstable person making threats.

1525 — A fire alarm went off on Knoll Place.

1839 — A tree was blocking Silverado Trail near Deer Park Road.

1840 — Police took a report on a vehicle collision on Main Street.

2348 — Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on San Juan Court.

Sunday, Oct. 24

0114 — Medical aid on Edwards Street.

0521 — Report of minor flooding at Main/Madrona and Main/Pine.

1827 — The downstairs of a Church Street home was flooding. A resident asked for the fire department to help get the water out.

1901 — An officer made checked for hazards on Silverado Trail from Zinfandel Lane to Deer Park Road, and Deer Park Road to Highway 29.

2352 — Report of an impaired or sleepy driver on Highway 29 near Inglewood Avenue. Police arrested the 27-year-old Daly City woman on suspicion of DUI and drug possession.

Monday, Oct. 25

0304 — An officer found minor rockslides on Spring Street, but nothing that needed immediate attention.

0700 — Police checked Pope Street during a power outage.

0743 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

0839 — Report of a hit-and-run at Deer Park Road and Highway 29.

0910 — A caller from Spring Mountain Road said their water was brown. Public Works spent Monday afternoon and Tuesday repairing an 8-inch water main that had been broken by an uprooted tree and flushing the system.

1440 — A van got stuck in the mud on Mills Lane.

1718 — Police patrolled the Pratt/Park area, which was extremely congested due to cars cutting over from the road closure on Silverado Trail.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

0806 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Fulton Lane.

1358 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

1652 — Report of two large huskies running loose on Adams Street.

2025 — Following a traffic stop at Pope/College, police arrested a 54-year-old Fairfield man on suspicion of DUI.

