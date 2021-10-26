St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-26

Wednesday, Oct. 20
0804 — Report of a fire near a pool on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
0810 — Report of a fire on top of a power pole on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
0840 — Police were notified of an Instagram account connected with drug sales.
1510 — Report of a pickup parked on the wrong side of Kearney Street, more than 18 inches from the curb.
1533 — A branch and rocks were reportedly blocking Spring Mountain Road a half-mile north of Spring Mountain Court, and also near the county line.
1738 — A man said someone had fraudulently used his credit card information in Indianapolis.
2300 — Police arrested a 54-year-old Napa man for public intoxication on Main Street.
Thursday, Oct. 21
0517 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Spring.
0732 — Someone smelled smoke inside a Hunt Avenue business.
1031 — Report of a vehicle fire on Hillview Place.
1421 — Two dogs were running loose near Fulton/Railroad.
1527 — A juvenile was doorbell ditching on Oak Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 22
0750 — A driver reported there were rocks and boulders on Deer Park Road between Sanitarium and Sunnyside roads.
0918 — Non-injury accident on Dowdell Lane.
0946 — Report of an ongoing problem with a man dumping trash in a commercial dumpster near Main Street. Police were asked to tell the man to stop.
1027 — A box truck hit a traffic light at the northeast corner of Main/Fulton.
1541 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Pope Street.
2342 — A 15-year-old boy was late getting home. Police looked for the boy but couldn’t find him. His mother didn’t want to report him missing yet.
Saturday, Oct. 23
0141 — Report of someone screaming and crying on Spring Street. Police arrested the 40-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
1316 — Someone parked on private property on Money Way. The property owner asked the police to help before the vehicle is towed.
1430 — Report of an unstable person making threats.
1525 — A fire alarm went off on Knoll Place.
1839 — A tree was blocking Silverado Trail near Deer Park Road.
1840 — Police took a report on a vehicle collision on Main Street.
2348 — Medical aid for a person with high blood pressure on San Juan Court.
Sunday, Oct. 24
0114 — Medical aid on Edwards Street.
0521 — Report of minor flooding at Main/Madrona and Main/Pine.
1827 — The downstairs of a Church Street home was flooding. A resident asked for the fire department to help get the water out.
1901 — An officer made checked for hazards on Silverado Trail from Zinfandel Lane to Deer Park Road, and Deer Park Road to Highway 29.
2352 — Report of an impaired or sleepy driver on Highway 29 near Inglewood Avenue. Police arrested the 27-year-old Daly City woman on suspicion of DUI and drug possession.
Monday, Oct. 25
0304 — An officer found minor rockslides on Spring Street, but nothing that needed immediate attention.
0700 — Police checked Pope Street during a power outage.
0743 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
0839 — Report of a hit-and-run at Deer Park Road and Highway 29.
0910 — A caller from Spring Mountain Road said their water was brown. Public Works spent Monday afternoon and Tuesday repairing an 8-inch water main that had been broken by an uprooted tree and flushing the system.
1440 — A van got stuck in the mud on Mills Lane.
1718 — Police patrolled the Pratt/Park area, which was extremely congested due to cars cutting over from the road closure on Silverado Trail.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
0806 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Fulton Lane.
1358 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
1652 — Report of two large huskies running loose on Adams Street.
2025 — Following a traffic stop at Pope/College, police arrested a 54-year-old Fairfield man on suspicion of DUI.
