St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 20-26

Friday, Oct. 22

0750 — A driver reported there were rocks and boulders on Deer Park Road between Sanitarium and Sunnyside roads.

0918 — Non-injury accident on Dowdell Lane.

0946 — Report of an ongoing problem with a man dumping trash in a commercial dumpster near Main Street. Police were asked to tell the man to stop.

1027 — A box truck hit a traffic light at the northeast corner of Main/Fulton.

1541 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Silverado Trail onto Pope Street.

2342 — A 15-year-old boy was late getting home. Police looked for the boy but couldn’t find him. His mother didn’t want to report him missing yet.

Saturday, Oct. 23

0141 — Report of someone screaming and crying on Spring Street. Police arrested the 40-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

1316 — Someone parked on private property on Money Way. The property owner asked the police to help before the vehicle is towed.

1430 — Report of an unstable person making threats.