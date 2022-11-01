 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 24-31

St. Helena Police Logs

Monday, Oct. 24

2011 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mitchell.

2136 — Report of a couple on Spring Street asking for information about a homeless shelter.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

1155 — A construction crew on Dean York Lane backed into a fire hydrant and sheared it off, causing a massive water leak. Police, fire and public works responded.

1600 — Report of two cars parked near Kidd Ranch/McCorkle for more than three days.

1610 — Report of a large dual-rear-wheel pickup trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge. Police took a report.

1851 — An officer educated a local employee on how to prevent theft.

2205 — Police were asked to check on someone on a Main Street bench who might need medical attention. An officer made sure the person was OK.

2231 — Shots were heard from the Silverado Trail area, audible from Pope Street. Police checked the area.

2310 — A motorist flagged down an officer to get directions to a local hotel.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

0413 — Police took a report on a case of threatening texts and possible fraud.

0634 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

0805 — An officer found a bicycle at the skate park and brought it to the police station for safekeeping.

1222 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1422 — Report of a broken-down vehicle blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue. The vehicle was able to turn on and move without further help.

1504 — A caller was concerned about a dog barking all night near Meadowcreek Circle. Police said to call back when the barking is occurring.

1608 — Police cited two vehicles parked in the wrong direction on Adams Street.

1631 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.

1637 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1841 — Report of a woman passed out near a Fulton Lane business. Police contacted the woman, who said she would be spending the night in town.

2107 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2153 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Pratt, police arrested a 29-year-old Napa man on suspicion of violating parole, driving without a license, and charges related to drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana while driving. A 35-year-old Napa man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana as a passenger in a moving vehicle.

Thursday, Oct. 27

0150 — Medical aid on Andrea Avenue.

0335 — Police on Main Street found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from San Francisco.

0524 — Report of a gravel truck parked very close to the Pope Street Bridge, partially in a traffic lane, and posing a hazard for drivers.

0649 — Report of a broken irrigation system on Mitchell Drive.

0738 — Report of a reckless driver cutting people off in the center lane of Main Street near Grayson Avenue.

0940 — Report of someone connecting their water tank to a local fire hydrant.

1310 — Report of a man using drugs in a school parking lot on College Avenue. He’d reportedly left after someone told him to go away.

1326 — A security guard asked for help with an uncooperative person near Main Street.

1342 — A local grocery store reported shoplifting by high school students.

1345 — A witness saw a white Hyundai hit a black Tesla near Main/Hunt and then leave the area. Police took a report.

1352 — A driver reported being chased by a car that was trying to run him off the road. The car was no longer following him.

1423 — Report of an incident that took place on Oct. 21 involving a juvenile. There was reportedly an ongoing issue at the school with that same juvenile.

1511 — A man driving a beat-up work truck near Carpy Field had reportedly been driving very slowly, whistling at kids, and making a teacher feel uncomfortable.

2200 — Report of a suspicious car circling the Allyn Avenue area with its headlights off.

Friday, Oct. 28

0801 — Someone popped two tires of a car parked on College Avenue.

0919 — A dog was reported missing from Sylvaner Avenue.

1014 — Report of a cat stuck in a tree for two days on Madrona Avenue.

1657 — Non-injury accident near Hunt/Railroad. One of the drivers did not have a license.

Saturday, Oct. 29

0232 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited one person for driving with a suspended license and cited another person for a misdemeanor warrant.

0805 — Police responded to a report of unwelcome people who were refusing to leave school grounds on Grayson Avenue.

1250 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Main Street.

1715 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Peppertree.

2134 — Report of loud music coming from a party on Spring Street.

2237 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Hunt Avenue.

Sunday, Oct. 30

1100 — Report of a neighbor dog wandering Rosebud Lane and getting into trash cans. The caller had knocked on its owners’ door, but nobody answered.

1338 — A driver on Highway 29 called 911 to report he was having mental problems and needed help. He was in Yountville, so the sheriff’s office was notified.

1713 — Police arrested a 47-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding warrant.

2353 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

Monday, Oct. 31

0505 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0521 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

