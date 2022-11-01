St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 24-31

Monday, Oct. 24
2011 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mitchell.
2136 — Report of a couple on Spring Street asking for information about a homeless shelter.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
1155 — A construction crew on Dean York Lane backed into a fire hydrant and sheared it off, causing a massive water leak. Police, fire and public works responded.
1600 — Report of two cars parked near Kidd Ranch/McCorkle for more than three days.
1610 — Report of a large dual-rear-wheel pickup trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge. Police took a report.
1851 — An officer educated a local employee on how to prevent theft.
2205 — Police were asked to check on someone on a Main Street bench who might need medical attention. An officer made sure the person was OK.
2231 — Shots were heard from the Silverado Trail area, audible from Pope Street. Police checked the area.
2310 — A motorist flagged down an officer to get directions to a local hotel.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
0413 — Police took a report on a case of threatening texts and possible fraud.
0634 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.
0805 — An officer found a bicycle at the skate park and brought it to the police station for safekeeping.
1222 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.
1422 — Report of a broken-down vehicle blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue. The vehicle was able to turn on and move without further help.
1504 — A caller was concerned about a dog barking all night near Meadowcreek Circle. Police said to call back when the barking is occurring.
1608 — Police cited two vehicles parked in the wrong direction on Adams Street.
1631 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.
1637 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Main Street.
1841 — Report of a woman passed out near a Fulton Lane business. Police contacted the woman, who said she would be spending the night in town.
2107 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.
2153 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Pratt, police arrested a 29-year-old Napa man on suspicion of violating parole, driving without a license, and charges related to drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana while driving. A 35-year-old Napa man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana as a passenger in a moving vehicle.
Thursday, Oct. 27
0150 — Medical aid on Andrea Avenue.
0335 — Police on Main Street found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from San Francisco.
0524 — Report of a gravel truck parked very close to the Pope Street Bridge, partially in a traffic lane, and posing a hazard for drivers.
0649 — Report of a broken irrigation system on Mitchell Drive.
0738 — Report of a reckless driver cutting people off in the center lane of Main Street near Grayson Avenue.
0940 — Report of someone connecting their water tank to a local fire hydrant.
1310 — Report of a man using drugs in a school parking lot on College Avenue. He’d reportedly left after someone told him to go away.
1326 — A security guard asked for help with an uncooperative person near Main Street.
1342 — A local grocery store reported shoplifting by high school students.
1345 — A witness saw a white Hyundai hit a black Tesla near Main/Hunt and then leave the area. Police took a report.
1352 — A driver reported being chased by a car that was trying to run him off the road. The car was no longer following him.
1423 — Report of an incident that took place on Oct. 21 involving a juvenile. There was reportedly an ongoing issue at the school with that same juvenile.
1511 — A man driving a beat-up work truck near Carpy Field had reportedly been driving very slowly, whistling at kids, and making a teacher feel uncomfortable.
2200 — Report of a suspicious car circling the Allyn Avenue area with its headlights off.
Friday, Oct. 28
0801 — Someone popped two tires of a car parked on College Avenue.
0919 — A dog was reported missing from Sylvaner Avenue.
1014 — Report of a cat stuck in a tree for two days on Madrona Avenue.
1657 — Non-injury accident near Hunt/Railroad. One of the drivers did not have a license.
Saturday, Oct. 29
0232 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited one person for driving with a suspended license and cited another person for a misdemeanor warrant.
0805 — Police responded to a report of unwelcome people who were refusing to leave school grounds on Grayson Avenue.
1250 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Main Street.
1715 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Peppertree.
2134 — Report of loud music coming from a party on Spring Street.
2237 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Hunt Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 30
1100 — Report of a neighbor dog wandering Rosebud Lane and getting into trash cans. The caller had knocked on its owners’ door, but nobody answered.
1338 — A driver on Highway 29 called 911 to report he was having mental problems and needed help. He was in Yountville, so the sheriff’s office was notified.
1713 — Police arrested a 47-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding warrant.
2353 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.
Monday, Oct. 31
0505 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.
0521 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.