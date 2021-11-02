St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 27-Nov. 1

Wednesday, Oct. 27

1331 — Police picked up a black hound that was wandering loose on Dowdell Lane. Its owner later retrieved it.

1437 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.

1655 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

1920 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

2009 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

2216 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

2218 — Report of a drunk man on Main Street. Police arrested the 31-year-old Napa man for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.

Thursday, Oct. 28

0047 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Silverado Trail. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk, but the officer did issue a citation.

1053 — Report of a delivery truck stuck at the Pope Street Bridge.

1518 — Report of cars speeding on Spring Mountain Road near Hillview Place.

1615 — Report of cars speeding all day on Allyn Avenue, particularly commercial vehicles.

1658 — A non-injury accident was blocking Main Street.

1917 — Police picked up a loose dog found on Stockton Street. It was later returned to its owner.

1945 — Report of cars speeding on Spring Mountain Road.

2004 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

2018 — Report of cars running the temporary red light at Main/Deer Park.

2024 — Police cited someone for driving with an expired license at Main/Deer Park.

2119 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Main Street.

Friday, Oct. 29

0038 — Police cited someone for driving without a license at Silverado/Meadowood.

0956 — A caller needed help unlocking a vehicle at a Main Street gas station.

1142 — A caller was concerned about vehicles speeding down the center turn lane of Highway 29 to make turns and avoid traffic.

1145 — Report of a parked truck with a trailer in tow creating a traffic hazard on Hunt Avenue.

1151 — Report of a fire near Whitehall Lane. Cal Fire confirmed it was a controlled burn.

1300 — Report of an ongoing problem the last two days with large trucks crossing the Pope Street Bridge.

1314 — Report of a car improperly parked in a disabled space in a Hunt Avenue parking lot.

1346 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Highway 29 near Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1403 — A man driving a beat-up Jaguar reportedly plowed through the barricades on Silverado Trail near Howell Mountain Road.

1552 — Report of a large car transporter stalled on Main Street near Adams Street.

1624 — A caller requested extra traffic patrol on Edwards Street, where cars were reportedly speeding to avoid heavy traffic.

1627 — Medical aid for a man having seizures on Main Street.

1714 — Non-injury accident at Main/Charter Oak. Two cars were involved. Police arrested a 41-year-old Reno man on suspicion of DUI.

1752 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

1940 — There was a verbal disturbance involving the visiting team at a game on Grayson Avenue.

2308 — Report of loud talking on Allyn Avenue since 6 or 7 p.m. It stopped while the caller was on the line with police. An officer checked the area and didn’t hear anything.

Saturday, Oct. 30

0130 — Someone dropped their phone in a gutter on Valley View Street and needed help retrieving it. The matter was referred to Public Works.

0758 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Wallis Court.

1308 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

2238 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Charter Oak Avenue. Police checked the area.

Sunday, Oct. 31

1523 — Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Del Campo Court.

2011 — Police took in a stray dog found near Spring Mountain/Hillview. Its owner picked it up.

2150 — Medical aid for a possible overdose on Madrona Avenue.

2354 — Report of a couple fighting on Spring Street. Police determined the argument was strictly verbal and gave the couple a ride to their hotel room.

Monday, Nov. 1

0033 — Medical aid on Del Rio Court.

1540 — A school bus reportedly hit a truck near Tainter/Allyn and left the scene. Police took a report.

1553 — A broken-down vehicle was blocking southbound Main Street.