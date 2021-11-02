St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 27-Nov. 1

Wednesday, Oct. 27
1331 — Police picked up a black hound that was wandering loose on Dowdell Lane. Its owner later retrieved it.
1437 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.
1655 — Medical aid on Pope Street.
1920 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
2009 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
2216 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
2218 — Report of a drunk man on Main Street. Police arrested the 31-year-old Napa man for outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court.
Thursday, Oct. 28
0047 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Silverado Trail. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk, but the officer did issue a citation.
1053 — Report of a delivery truck stuck at the Pope Street Bridge.
1518 — Report of cars speeding on Spring Mountain Road near Hillview Place.
1615 — Report of cars speeding all day on Allyn Avenue, particularly commercial vehicles.
1658 — A non-injury accident was blocking Main Street.
1917 — Police picked up a loose dog found on Stockton Street. It was later returned to its owner.
1945 — Report of cars speeding on Spring Mountain Road.
2004 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
2018 — Report of cars running the temporary red light at Main/Deer Park.
2024 — Police cited someone for driving with an expired license at Main/Deer Park.
2119 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 29
0038 — Police cited someone for driving without a license at Silverado/Meadowood.
0956 — A caller needed help unlocking a vehicle at a Main Street gas station.
1142 — A caller was concerned about vehicles speeding down the center turn lane of Highway 29 to make turns and avoid traffic.
1145 — Report of a parked truck with a trailer in tow creating a traffic hazard on Hunt Avenue.
1151 — Report of a fire near Whitehall Lane. Cal Fire confirmed it was a controlled burn.
1300 — Report of an ongoing problem the last two days with large trucks crossing the Pope Street Bridge.
1314 — Report of a car improperly parked in a disabled space in a Hunt Avenue parking lot.
1346 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Highway 29 near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1403 — A man driving a beat-up Jaguar reportedly plowed through the barricades on Silverado Trail near Howell Mountain Road.
1552 — Report of a large car transporter stalled on Main Street near Adams Street.
1624 — A caller requested extra traffic patrol on Edwards Street, where cars were reportedly speeding to avoid heavy traffic.
1627 — Medical aid for a man having seizures on Main Street.
1714 — Non-injury accident at Main/Charter Oak. Two cars were involved. Police arrested a 41-year-old Reno man on suspicion of DUI.
1752 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
1940 — There was a verbal disturbance involving the visiting team at a game on Grayson Avenue.
2308 — Report of loud talking on Allyn Avenue since 6 or 7 p.m. It stopped while the caller was on the line with police. An officer checked the area and didn’t hear anything.
Saturday, Oct. 30
0130 — Someone dropped their phone in a gutter on Valley View Street and needed help retrieving it. The matter was referred to Public Works.
0758 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Wallis Court.
1308 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
2238 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Charter Oak Avenue. Police checked the area.
Sunday, Oct. 31
1523 — Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Del Campo Court.
2011 — Police took in a stray dog found near Spring Mountain/Hillview. Its owner picked it up.
2150 — Medical aid for a possible overdose on Madrona Avenue.
2354 — Report of a couple fighting on Spring Street. Police determined the argument was strictly verbal and gave the couple a ride to their hotel room.
Monday, Nov. 1
0033 — Medical aid on Del Rio Court.
1540 — A school bus reportedly hit a truck near Tainter/Allyn and left the scene. Police took a report.
1553 — A broken-down vehicle was blocking southbound Main Street.

