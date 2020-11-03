St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

1151 -- A Pratt Avenue resident said a woman showed up on his porch at 10:30 last night asking for help with her car. She said her cell phone was dead and she needed motor oil. She backed out of his driveway and headed toward Silverado Trail. He thought it was strange because his home was far away from the road and his driveway was dark. He described her as a brunette, about 5’6” with fair complexion and medium build, wearing a jacket.