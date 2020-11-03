St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Tuesday, Oct. 27
1138 -- Report of someone associated with a white BMW climbing a tree near a coffee shop and yelling profanities at people on Adams/Oak.
1411 -- Report of a flare-up in the burn zone near the end of White Sulphur Springs.
1729 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Silverado/Pope.
1853 -- A tan or blond mini-poodle was reported missing from Elmhurst/Spring Mountain.
2007 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 60-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
0017 -- Medical aid on Crinella Drive.
0758 -- An officer helped distribute food to students.
1752 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue, heading toward Napa.
1937 -- Report of a man and woman fighting on McCorkle Avenue. Police arrested a 61-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of domestic battery.
2111 -- A Chevy Tahoe reportedly hit a car on Spring Street and didn’t stop. A witness got the license plate. Police arrested a 48-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment, hit-and-run and resisting arrest.
2122 -- Report of a couple screaming and fighting near Chardonnay/Spring.
2200 -- Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
Thursday, Oct. 29
0140 -- Two men, approximately 19 years old, were seen stealing a bike from Hunt Avenue. One was wearing a black hat, black hoodie and black pants. The other was wearing a gray jacket.
0547 -- Two-car accident at Silverado/Pope.
1404 -- Medical aid at Main/Britton.
1548 -- Someone called 911 to report smoke coming out of a chimney near Sylvaner/Riesling. The caller wanted to report it due to air quality. Dispatch notified officers and told the caller to reserve 911 for emergencies.
1551 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a black Subaru. Police saw it near Oak/Adams and notified Napa dispatch, who asked St. Helena police to detain the driver.
1639 -- Four or five people had parked two cars near the flood project and appeared to be flying planes there.
2052 -- Report of a loud backhoe backing up and beeping on McCorkle Avenue.
2125 -- Report of a suspicious young man on Pope Street.
2244 -- Calistoga police said to be on the lookout for a speeding car heading south on Highway 29.
Friday, Oct. 30
0356 -- Report of hotel guests being very noisy after coming back from drinking. They’d been told multiple times to keep it down.
0859 -- Medical aid for a man who briefly passed out on Charter Oak Avenue.
1040 -- Report of a loose husky running down Hudson Avenue.
1432 -- Report of a young man riding his skateboard up and down the sidewalk along Main Street for the last hour. He’d already been asked to stop because he’d almost hit some people.
1603 -- Two callers reported seeing smoke in the western hills.
1607 -- Report of a leaf blower on Colombard Court.
1644 -- Report of two people trespassing on a baseball field on Grayson Avenue.
1732 -- Report of a leaf blower on Hunt Avenue.
1842 -- Report of loud machinery and a tractor kicking up dust in the El Bonita/Sulphur Springs area.
Saturday, Oct. 31
1029 -- Police cited a vehicle partially blocking a driveway on Spring Street.
2029 -- Report of people screaming near Main/Mitchell.
2042 -- A party of four were dining outside at a Main Street restaurant. A stranger went up to them when they got up to go to the restroom, and when they returned, their purses were gone.
2053 -- Report of a man causing a disturbance near Spring/Oak.
2124 -- Report of a large group of kids riding bikes and walking in the middle of Pope Street, blocking traffic.
2300 -- Report of a large party near Main/Pratt.
Sunday, Nov. 1
0130 -- Report of people being loud and obnoxious and talking about vodka on Magnolia Avenue.
0507 -- Report of harassment.
1050 -- Report of a woman acting bizarre and driving a white BMW.
1221 -- Report of a reckless driver in a white BMW on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1340 -- Report of a large birthday party on Crane Avenue with about 20 adults, none of them wearing masks.
1428 -- Report of a woman driving recklessly in a white BMW, yelling at people, and threatening to run them over near Oak/Spring.
1946 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
2242 -- The driver of a gas tanker asked police to help with traffic control while he pulled out of a Main Street parking lot.
Monday, Nov. 2
1151 -- A Pratt Avenue resident said a woman showed up on his porch at 10:30 last night asking for help with her car. She said her cell phone was dead and she needed motor oil. She backed out of his driveway and headed toward Silverado Trail. He thought it was strange because his home was far away from the road and his driveway was dark. He described her as a brunette, about 5’6” with fair complexion and medium build, wearing a jacket.
1849 -- A woman received a scam phone claiming that her Social Security had been compromised. The caller claimed to be from a government agency following through with an investigation. At the caller’s request, the woman bought $5,500 worth of gift cards and gave the caller the information. Now her phone was acting up and she believed the scammers had tapped into it. Police took a fraud report.
2058 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Kearney Street.
2108 -- Medical aid for a man who’d fainted on Voorhees Circle.
2130 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
