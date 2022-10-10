St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 3-10

Monday, Oct. 3

0907 — Someone broke a window on Grayson Avenue.

1023 — Someone broke a window on Adams Street.

1158 — Police picked up a puppy from Spring Street and contacted its owner, who picked it up that evening.

1813 — Construction plates had slid out of place near Main/Charter Oak. PG&E was notified.

1905 — Police assisted with a child custody exchange at the police station.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

0823 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.

0836 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Edwards.

1044 — Police contacted the owner of a wallet that was found.

1241 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1243 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1306 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Silverado.

1326 — Police cited a driver near College/Pope.

1556 — Medical aid on Rosebud Lane.

1911 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Grayson.

2022 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Lodi Lane.

2102 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Pope/Chiles.

2230 — Report of an ongoing issue with a black Infiniti with a loud exhaust system that leaves the Elmhurst/Main area around 11 p.m. Police were asked for patrol due to the speeding and nuisance issues.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

0134 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Hunt.

0335 — An Allison Avenue resident reported an ongoing issue with a suspicious vehicle that keeps parking in front of their house and driving off as soon as they leave the house.

0500 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.

0758 — Police cited a driver on College Avenue.

0830 — Police cited a driver on Spring Mountain Road.

1323 — Police cited a driver near Vidovich/Main.

1537 — Non-injury accident near Main/Mitchell.

1648 — Report of kids drinking and smoking in a pickup near Crane Avenue. Police contacted the occupants and found no sign of drinking or smoking.

1746 — Report of a truck idling on Hunt Avenue since 11 a.m.

2010 — Report of a verbal altercation at a Signorelli Circle home. Police responded and made sure things hadn’t gotten physical.

2048 — Report of a man urinating in public near Fulton/Railroad, as the caller and two children walked by. The man drive away toward Main Street.

Thursday, Oct. 6

0817 — Report of someone “stealing” water from a hydrant on Pratt Avenue. Police took a report.

1152 — A man found a small baggie containing a crystalline substance at his business on La Fata Street. Police took a report.

1347 — Police stopped a car on Main Street and cited a 31-year-old Lathrop man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

1400 — Police assisted with a matter involving a juvenile on Hillview Place.

1632 — A loose dog was returned to its owner.

1733 — Someone shattered a glass window at a Stockton Street house.

1743 — Report of a suspicious man trespassing in a backyard on Stockton Street. He told the caller he was trying to jump over his fence to go into his parents’ house. It happened about 10 minutes earlier.

Friday, Oct. 7

0712 — Police received a complaint about a leaf blower on Charter Oak Avenue.

1101 — Police cited a driver on Charter Oak Avenue.

1138 — Report of a water leak flooding a neighbor’s yard on Edwards Street.

1243 — Someone found a wallet belonging to a local resident.

1535 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1638 — Report of a reckless driver near Main/Fulton.

2143 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Pope.

2316 — Report of a sprinkler gushing water at a vacant house on Mariposa Lane.

Saturday, Oct. 8

0124 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.

0850 — Police cited a driver near Main/Saint Andrews.

0921 — Police took a report following a traffic stop near Main/Elmhurst.

1224 — Report of a chihuahua and a pit bull biting a mailman near Church/Pope. Police determined that the mailman had been able to scare away the dogs without being bitten.

1506 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Main.

1543 — Report of a woman smoking drugs in a long pipe on Railroad Avenue. Police contacted the woman and determined everything was OK.

1733 — Report of a vehicle parked in a no-parking area on Voorhees Circle.

1755 — A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were reported stolen.

1824 — Police cited a driver near Main/El Bonita.

2105 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Inglewood.

2130 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Madrona, police arrested a 47-year-old Catonsville, Maryland man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

2312 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Silverado/Pratt.

2319 — Police assisted a motorist near Silverado/Deer Park.

Sunday, Oct. 9

0209 — A man reported being held hostage by a woman on Adams Street. The woman came on the phone to say the man had grabbed her and slammed her head on the wall. Police arrested the man, a 68-year-old Jackson, Wyoming resident, on suspicion of domestic battery.

0958 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a crosswalk on Monte Vista.

1147 — Report of a water leak in front of a house on Spring Mountain Road.

1257 — Multiple callers reported a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.

1525 — Police cited a driver on Pope Street.

2148 — An officer found paintings outside a Main Street property. Police contacted the business’ manager, who’d left them out there for anyone to take for free.

2230 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Monday, Oct. 10

0015 — Police cited a vehicle with expired registration that was parked in the wrong direction near Spring/Main.

0044 — Police stopped two cars near Main/Madrona. One driver was warned about speeding and the other was cited for having blue headlights.

0235 — Police took a report after contacting two suspicious people on Pratt Avenue.

0533 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Vineyard.