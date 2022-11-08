St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 31-Nov. 8

Monday, Oct. 31

0505 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0521 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

0608 — Report of a vehicle blocking one lane of Spring Maountain Road.

1148 — Police cited a driver during a traffic stop.

1226 — A dark gray Mustang or Corvette was seen doing doughnuts in the intersection of Sylvaner/Riesling. It was last seen leaving Sylvaner toward Spring.

1623 — Two bikes had been abandoned in a bike rack near Tainter Street. One is a green Novara Corsa and the other is a gold and blue Crosswind.

1806 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.

1857 — Dispatch handed out treat bags to trick-or-treaters.

2215 — A driver’s license, cards and other items were found at Meily Park. Police contacted their owner.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

0922 — Report of a drunk or distracted driver near Main/Adams. Police stopped the car and cited the driver.

1431 — Police took a hit-and-run report on a company vehicle that was reportedly hit by a truck.

1925 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

0941 — Police cited a driver on Spring Mountain Road.

1610 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1723 — A woman said she used her Venmo account to buy a twin bed and got defrauded of $300.

1731 — Police received a report of identity theft.

1840 — A witness saw a red vehicle back into a trash can at Crane Park and then drive away. Police took a hit-and-run report.

2053 — Report of a family fight on Spring Street, with knives being taken out. Officers contacted the people, who refused to press charges and agreed to separate.

2141 — A caller said their vehicle had been parked across from their house but it wasn’t there anymore. Police said it had been towed after being marked as abandoned.

2207 — A dog was briefly reported missing from Stockton Street, but it was found safe.

Thursday, Nov. 3

0222 — A tow company employee asked for an officer to help transport three people from the cemetery to downtown.

0922 — Report of possible drug sales on school grounds on Grayson Avenue. Police took a report.

1519 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1526 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1710 — An officer was flagged down by two men asking for information about DMV paperwork.

1808 — Medics were asked to check on a fall victim on Sylvaner Avenue.

1901 — Police were asked to be on the lookout for a pickup involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.

2023 — Medical aid on Del Campo Court.

2200 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop on Fulton Lane.

Friday, Nov. 4

0000 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 22-year-old San Jose resident for an outstanding felony warrant.

0813 — Police took a report on elder neglect.

1217 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.

1249 — A small brown terrier was reported missing from Kidd Ranch Road.

1337 — A bus had illegally crossed the Pope Street Bridge.

1600 — A notebook found at the Main/Pine bus stop was returned to its owner.

1623 — A caller got locked out of their vehicle on Main Street. Police provided phone numbers for local tow companies.

1643 — Report of a faded and bent traffic sign near Pope/College. Public Works was notified.

1726 — Someone got locked out of their vehicle on Spring Street. An officer helped find a local tow company to help.

1838 — A bike was reported stolen from in front of a Main Street home.

Saturday, Nov. 5

0453 — Police cited a driver in the elm tunnel.

0630 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

0911 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Main.

1112 — Police took a report on a dog bite on Main Street.

1247 — Report of reckless driving on Highway 29 that also involved a man punching and denting a vehicle. Police took a report.

1703 — Report of an ongoing problem with a leaf blower on Stockton Street. An officer contacted the worker.

2046 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Sunday, Nov. 6

0116 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

0146 — Police cited a vehicle with expired registration on Allyn Avenue.

0209 — Police issued a parking citation on Church Street.

0242 — Police issued a parking citation on College Avenue.

0252 — Police issued another parking citation on College Avenue.

0446 — Police issued a parking citation on McCorkle Avenue.

0455 — Police issued another parking citation on McCorkle Avenue.

0508 — Police issued a parking citation on Brown Street.

0751 — Report of an abandoned vehicle on Vallejo Street.

1009 — Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Madrona Avenue.

1136 — Report of reckless motorcyclists coming into town on Main Street.

1303 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1520 — Police cited a driver near Main/El Bonita.

1653 — A man got a suspicious call regarding the sale of his vehicle. He said hasn’t given permission for anyone to drive or sell the vehicle, which is registered in his name.

1904 — Police issued a parking citation near Main/Spring.

2039 — A drunk guest leaving a Main Street restaurant was offered a cab but refused and said he would walk home to Calistoga. He was seen stumbling on Main Street, and the caller was concerned he would try to drive home. When officers arrived, they learned the man had just gotten into his car and headed north on Main Street. Police checked the area and notified Calistoga police.

Monday, Nov. 7

0246 — Police issued a parking citation on Dahlia Street.

0252 — Police issued a parking citation on El Bonita Avenue.

0308 — Police issued a parking citation on Kennedy Court.

0321 — Police issued a parking citation on Olive Avenue.

0331 — Police issued a parking citation on Pinot Way.

0339 — Police issued another parking citation on Pinot Way.

0343 — Police issued another parking citation on Pinot Way.

0353 — Police issued a parking citation on Sylvaner Avenue.

1257 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Allison.

Monday, Nov. 8

0910 — Medical aid on Hillview Place.

1136 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1332 — Report of two men with a rifle shooting at a fence on private property near Bella Vista Court. The primary and high schools were briefly placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Police confirmed the gun had been an airsoft pellet gun, and the schools were given the all-clear to reopen.

1542 — Police cited a driver near Fulton/Main.

1750 — Police were asked to check on a possibly intoxicated man who'd been screaming and yelling near Pine Street.