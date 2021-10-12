St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 5-12

0012 — A man was reportedly getting aggressive, threatening, and refusing to leave a Main Street property.

1221 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police located the car and cited the driver.

1338 — Report of a major-injury accident on Silverado Trail, with airbags deployed and one driver unresponsive. The Trail was temporarily closed.

1425 — Report of cars speeding in the Mountain View Avenue area as vehicles bypassed the closure on Silverado Trail. Dispatch said the Trail had just reopened, so the problem should resolve itself.

1611 — Report of computer fraud.

1744 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.

1852 — A tree branch fell near the Sulphur Creek Bridge, partially blocking the train tracks and the walkway over the creek. Firefighters helped clear the train tracks. A work ticket was submitted to Public Works.

2345 — Police checked on a pedestrian near Main/Dowdell and arrested the 51-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

Sunday, Oct. 10