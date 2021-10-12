 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 5-12
St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 5-12

Tuesday, Oct. 5

0917 — Neighbors were having a dispute over a fence being built on Park Street. Someone was reportedly pushing on the fence, creating a possible falling hazard for workers.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

0801 — A person reported a hit-and-run that occurred Oct. 1.

0951 — Report of someone blowing yard waste onto a neighbor’s property on Park Street.

0954 — A boat and trailer had reportedly been parked on Spring Mountain Court for over a year.

1102 — Medical aid on Main Street.

1232 — Medical aid for a person with a broken arm near a play structure on Grayson Avenue.

1410 — A woman said she was receiving harassing text messages from a neighbor. She plans to seek a restraining order.

1529 — A non-injury hit-and-run accident was blocking one lane of traffic near Allison/Pope.

Thursday, Oct. 7

0036 — Police cited someone for driving without a license near Main/Vintage.

0113 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license near Main/Adams. The vehicle was impounded.

0233 — Police cited someone for driving without a license near Main/Elmhurst.

0349 — Report of someone sleeping in a vehicle on private property on Main Street.

0738 — A broken watch was found near the Sulphur Creek Bridge on Main Street.

0806 — Report of a parked car partially blocking a driveway on Sylvaner Avenue.

1033 — Report of a semi truck parked in the center turn lane of Main Street near Hunt Avenue.

1958 — A gray cat with white paws, a white mouth and yellow eyes was reported missing. It was last seen on McCorkle Avenue.

2123 — Medical aid for a person with a heart problem on Boyson Lane.

Friday, Oct. 8

0512 — Police cited someone for driving without a license near Main/Hunt.

1445 — Medical aid for someone who cut their finger on Main Street.

2332 — Report of loud music on Main Street. The caller called the property at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and the manager said they have a license to play the music. Police contacted the people and told them to turn off the music.

Saturday, Oct. 9

0012 — A man was reportedly getting aggressive, threatening, and refusing to leave a Main Street property.

1221 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police located the car and cited the driver.

1338 — Report of a major-injury accident on Silverado Trail, with airbags deployed and one driver unresponsive. The Trail was temporarily closed.

1425 — Report of cars speeding in the Mountain View Avenue area as vehicles bypassed the closure on Silverado Trail. Dispatch said the Trail had just reopened, so the problem should resolve itself.

1611 — Report of computer fraud.

1744 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.

1852 — A tree branch fell near the Sulphur Creek Bridge, partially blocking the train tracks and the walkway over the creek. Firefighters helped clear the train tracks. A work ticket was submitted to Public Works.

2345 — Police checked on a pedestrian near Main/Dowdell and arrested the 51-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

Sunday, Oct. 10

0254 — Report of a suspicious car pulling into a Hunt Avenue parking lot. Police contacted the person, who’d been planning to sleep there until they were informed of the city’s no-camping ordinance.

1230 — Police took a report on an online rental scam.

1300 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Pope Street onto Allison Avenue.

1338 — Medical aid for a man who fell off his bike near Main/Adams.

1348 — A Louis Vuitton purse, a Chanel wallet, a Louis Vuitton wristlet, and a pair of shoes were reported lost, possibly near Main/Charter Oak.

1533 — A caller saw trash with small bags containing suspicious powder in an alley near Spring/Oak. Police took a report.

1724 — A small black dog with white markings on his chin was found near Main/Madrona.

2138 — Report of an oversize truck blocking the eastbound lane of Madrona Avenue.

2205 — A woman with dementia walked away from a house on Valley View Street. Police found her and escorted her home.

Monday, Oct. 11

1502 — A tree branch knocked down a power line on Pope Street.

1948 — Police responded to a barking dog complaint on Allison Avenue. The resident agreed to bring the dogs inside.

2209 — Multiple callers reported an argument on Voorhees Circle, with a woman yelling for a man to get off her. Other callers said the man was choking the woman. Police arrested the 33-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of aggravated battery, false imprisonment and violating probation.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

0537 — Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Pope Street.

