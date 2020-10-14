St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 6-12

1828 -- Report of four suspicious men in a white truck with out-of-state plates near Madrona/Riesling. The caller ran them off the property earlier in the day, but they were back in the area.

1831 -- A Chablis Circle resident found their window screen on the ground and suspected someone might have tried to break in. Nothing appeared to be missing.

2129 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for two suspicious men in a red Honda who’d visited a Calistoga hotel. They’d claimed they were firefighters and needed a room, but they asked suspicious questions about whether the desk worker was alone.

Thursday, Oct. 8

0016 -- Report of people yelling and swearing at each other on Hunt Avenue.

0639 -- Someone was seen throwing a cigarette from a moving vehicle on Pope Valley Road.

1430 -- A resident received a scam phone call claiming to be from PG&E. She was told her power would be turned off in 24 minutes unless she went to Safeway and paid her bill.

1504 -- A trailer was egged on Scott Street, and its previously locked door was left open. Nothing appeared to be missing.

1706 -- A resident reported receiving four scam phone calls today.