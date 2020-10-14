St. Helena Police Log, Oct. 6-12

Tuesday, Oct. 6
1315 -- Report of smoke in the eastern hills, possibly a flare-up in the burn area. Police notified Cal Fire.
1547 -- Police checked for trees that might need to be removed from the Old Howell Mountain Road area.
1606 -- Report of smoke in the burn area east of Silverado Trail. Police notified Cal Fire.
1623 -- Smoke was seen in the Sulphur Springs area.
1638 -- A person received a scam phone call claiming to be from FEMA and requesting personal information.
1645 -- Two soccer players at Meily Park had repeatedly been approached by a woman who was taking her shirt off.
1806 -- Report of a suspicious car on Sylvaner Avenue. The driver said he was from a fire insurance company.
2122 -- Report of a suspicious car parked on Pope Street for four days. The driver appears to have been sleeping in the car.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
0950 -- A golden lab named Clyde was found. Police left a message for his owner.
1552 -- A man said someone was obtaining credit cards using his personal information. Police took a report.
1601 -- Police assisted with a child custody matter.
1828 -- Report of four suspicious men in a white truck with out-of-state plates near Madrona/Riesling. The caller ran them off the property earlier in the day, but they were back in the area.
1831 -- A Chablis Circle resident found their window screen on the ground and suspected someone might have tried to break in. Nothing appeared to be missing.
2129 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for two suspicious men in a red Honda who’d visited a Calistoga hotel. They’d claimed they were firefighters and needed a room, but they asked suspicious questions about whether the desk worker was alone.
Thursday, Oct. 8
0016 -- Report of people yelling and swearing at each other on Hunt Avenue.
0639 -- Someone was seen throwing a cigarette from a moving vehicle on Pope Valley Road.
1430 -- A resident received a scam phone call claiming to be from PG&E. She was told her power would be turned off in 24 minutes unless she went to Safeway and paid her bill.
1504 -- A trailer was egged on Scott Street, and its previously locked door was left open. Nothing appeared to be missing.
1706 -- A resident reported receiving four scam phone calls today.
1714 -- A juvenile suffered a leg injury after being hit by a car on Brown Street. Police took a report.
1931 -- A car was egged on Oak Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 9
1024 -- Report of a suspicious person throwing things at people, screaming profanity and going up to cars in the middle of the street. The person was last seen heading down Railroad Avenue from Adams Street.
1520 -- A dog was hit by a car in a hit-and-run near Sylvaner/Pinot.
2238 -- Police were asked to check on a woman on McCorkle Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 10
0710 -- A bus driver and supervisor asked police to patrol the Tainter/Oak area during pick-up and drop-off times. They said cars have been failing to stop for the red flashing lights and stop sign.
1426 -- Report of a white Nissan shedding unsecured furniture on Highway 29. The vehicle stopped at Vidovich Avenue.
2011 -- Report of two suspicious men filling up a truck with water from a fire hydrant on Railroad Avenue. The caller said they didn’t look like firefighters.
Sunday, Oct. 11
1104 -- Public Works was asked to clear a dead cat from the sidewalk near Hunt/Grove. The cat was later determined to be on a private sidewalk, so the homeowner was responsible for removing it.
1135 -- Various callers reported seeing smoke in the burn area near White Sulphur Springs. Cal Fire was already in the area.
Monday, Oct. 12
0947 -- A man reportedly punched a co-worker in the face, starting a fight that was broken up by another co-worker. The suspect who threw the first punch was last seen heading east on Madrona Avenue in a white truck. Police took a report.
1015 -- Report of a man and a teenage boy flying a drone in the Granger Way area.
1521 -- Various callers reported seeing smoke near White Sulphur Springs. Cal Fire was notified.
1608 -- Report of a tree smoldering near Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street. Cal Fire was notified.
