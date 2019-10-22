Tuesday, Oct. 15
0747 -- The fire department checked on a gas smell on Dean York Lane.
1126 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1217 -- An antique diesel vehicle was vandalized on Crane Avenue. The side windows, mirror and headlights were broken.
1341 -- Three white huskies were loose on Stockton Street. Their owner was able to catch them.
1439 -- A rear-end collision occurred near Main/Charter Oak, but one of the cars took off without exchanging information. Nobody was hurt. Police took a hit-and-run report.
1458 -- Someone left graffiti near La Fata/Mills.
1516 -- Medical aid for a person with a broken arm on Grayson Avenue.
1845 -- The railroad crossing arms at Zinfandel Lane were stuck in the down position.
2152 -- Report of an Uber driver trying to return a purse to a Sylvaner Avenue home. The people at the home thought it was suspicious because they hadn’t used Uber recently.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
0807 -- Sparks were flying out of a large sedan heading down Pope Street.
0912 -- Report of a dog riding on the back of a flatbed without being tied down, near Main/Deer Park.
1309 -- Rollover accident at Silverado/Zinfandel.
1335 -- Report of a suspicious man drinking red wine and watching children at Oak/Adams. He left as soon as the caller noticed him.
1344 -- Someone slashed the tires of a car parked on Dahlia Street.
1437 -- One of the stop signs at Allison/McCorkle was hit.
1554 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
2100 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 near Yountville.
2104 -- Report of a reckless driver traveling without headlights on northbound Silverado Trail near Yountville.
2134 -- Report of a reckless driver on Main Street. It pulled into a Hunt Avenue parking lot.
Thursday, Oct. 17
0829 -- A large truck with a flatbed reportedly took out part of the Pope Street bridge. It was now parked on Silverado Trail. Police took a report.
1445 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1720 -- Report of kids using drugs in a car near Sulphur Springs/Vallejo. Police arrested an 18-year-old Angwin woman on suspicion of DUI and possession of an open container of cannabis while driving.
2004 -- Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
2035 -- Medical aid on Voorhees Circle.
2151 -- Lift assist on Pratt Avenue.
2306 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
2341 -- Report of a parking problem on Monte Vista.
Friday, Oct. 18
0007 -- An unoccupied vehicle was found in a ditch near Highway 29 and Lodi Lane.
0129 -- Report of a person trespassing on a Mitchell Drive property. Police contacted the person and determined they were not trespassing after all.
0915 -- A fence on La Fata Street was damaged in a hit-and-run.
1106 -- A local business reported that a man stole $300 worth of merchandise and walked out on his $200 spa bill on Thursday. He gave a declined card number, a bad phone number, and maybe a fake name. The business is reviewing video footage.
1407 -- A skunk was caught in a trap on Springbrook Court. The property owner hadn’t meant to trap it.
You have free articles remaining.
1514 -- Report of a possible drunk driver turning off Main Street near the elm tunnel.
1551 -- A local winery received a package via FedEx containing a bunch of white powder.
1637 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving near Main/Adams.
1832 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving near Silverado/Deer Park.
2131 -- Report of gas inside a building on McCorkle Avenue.
Saturday, Oct. 19
0322 -- Report of a suspicious couple on Main Street.
0903 -- Report of a 2-year-old running down the sidewalk along Spring Street near Allyn Avenue.
1155 -- A caller asked police to check on her neighbor because she hadn’t seen him leave his house for a few weeks.
1239 -- Report of two men fighting on Newton Way in Angwin. One had a knife/machete and the other had a club. One of them left in a blue four-door car with two crates on top.
1835 -- A loose dog was returned to its owner.
2010 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Main Street.
Sunday, Oct. 20
0041 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 44-year-old Hidden Valley Lake man on suspicion of DUI.
0823 -- A stop sign at McCorkle/Allison was leaning over like it had been hit.
1046 -- Report of a suspicious car with its door open near Madrona/Main. Police arrested a 31-year-old Napa man on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia.
1051 -- Non-injury hit-and-run at Main/Adams.
1134 -- Report of a suspicious man making suspicious phone calls, walking in a local store just to look at the owner, and calling to ask if she was married. The complainant said the man was a registered sex offender. Police talked to both parties and told the man not to call again.
1239 -- A truck was parked in the center turn lane of Main Street near Vintage Avenue with its flashers on. The driver seemed to be taking a nap. Police contacted the driver, who agreed to move the vehicle.
1313 -- Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Stockton Street.
1539 -- Police picked up a branded open house sign. Its owner picked it up. Police explained the city’s sign ordinance, which prohibits real estate open house signs from advertising any particular real estate company or agent.
1724 -- Medical aid for a man fainting on Main Street.
1848 -- Report of a large bonfire on El Bonita Avenue with heavy smoke and sparks flying into the air. The caller was concerned due to high fire danger.
2054 -- Report of people possibly using drugs inside a car parked near the Pratt Avenue bridge.
2145 -- Report of a large yellow school bus driving down Allison Avenue several times at about 40 mph. The caller thought it seemed strange because it was outside school hours.
Monday, Oct. 21
0324 -- Report of a suspicious person near the library.
0704 -- Medical aid for someone feeling dizzy.
1130 -- A woman received a scam phone call from someone claiming to be from PG&E and threatening to shut off her power unless she paid her bill immediately. Police remind citizens to use caution when receiving calls from people demanding payment. Always contact your provider and confirm your account status.
1141 -- Someone left graffiti in the men’s bathroom at Meily Park.
1539 -- Non-injury accident involving a bus at Main/Pine.
1603 -- A dog running loose near Main/Pratt was reunited with its owner.
1733 -- Report of a domestic disturbance involving a son yelling at his father on Church Street.
1949 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Dean York Lane.
2035 -- Report of jackhammer noise on Main Street. Police told the caller that Caltrans is working tonight and has posted large signs advising of upcoming work.