Tuesday, Oct. 8
0845 -- Report of a possible drunk driver sleeping on the side of the road near Pope/Silverado. Police determined he wasn’t drunk.
0852 -- Report of a possible disturbance on Stockton Street, with a man in a black hoodie yelling in front of a house.
1258 -- Report of a reckless driver weaving at Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.
1303 -- A student on Grayson Avenue was caught with a vape device. Police were asked to test it and determine whether it contained nicotine or marijuana.
1344 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1626 -- Medical aid for a sick man on Park Street.
1718 -- A homeowner on Kidd Ranch Road said a crew of people had trespassed on the property, entered the house, stripped it down and ripped it apart. The crew said a former owner had told them they were allowed there. Police took a report.
2141 -- Report of dogs barking nonstop, maybe on Pope Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
0000 -- Police were asked to check on two St. Helena residents who might need help during a power shut-off.
0300 -- Medical aid on San Ardo Court.
0414 -- Medical aid on San Juan Court.
0821 -- Police picked up a loose pit bull.
0848 -- Someone broke the front door window of a Main Street building.
0947 -- A Crinella Drive resident asked for help opening her garage door during the power outage.
0949 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on El Bonita Avenue.
1019 -- A car was broken into in a Main Street parking lot.
1036 -- One of the temporary stop signs at Main/Madrona was hit and destroyed.
1315 -- Non-injury accident on Church Street.
1741 -- A Vallejo Street resident said a snake had crawled into her workshop. She didn’t know whether it was a gopher snake or a rattler.
Thursday, Oct. 10
0728 -- Police received a noise complaint about a generator on Oak Avenue. Police told the caller that generator noise is permitted given the special circumstances of the power outage.
0742 -- A caller asked when power would be restored. Dispatch didn’t have an estimate.
0801 -- One of the temporary stop signs at Main/Madrona was destroyed – again.
0806 -- Police received another noise complaint about a generator.
0834 -- Report of child abuse on Hunt Avenue.
0854 -- A raccoon was found in a storage room on Vintage Avenue.
0859 -- Another caller asked when power would be restored. Police still didn’t know.
0904 -- Graffiti was found in the bathroom at Lewis Station Park.
0907 -- One of the stop signs at Main/Pope was knocked down.
0929 -- The wind blew over one of the stop signs at Main/Adams.
0955 -- A suspicious man was wandering around a Main Street store without buying anything. He asked for a bathroom and was told the store didn’t have one. Then he asked to go upstairs to the office. Police arrested the 30-year-old Stockton man for three outstanding warrants from Calaveras County.
1026 -- Medical aid on Main Street.
1118 -- Another caller asked when power would be restored. Police still didn’t know.
1222 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
1234 -- Police were asked to check on a vehicle with its doors wide open on a Main Street property. It belonged to the man who'd been arrested earlier.
1248 -- With the power still out, police helped a couple with a newborn refuel their car to make it to Yountville/Napa.
1315 -- Another caller asked when power would be restored. Police still didn’t know.
1345 -- Another caller asked when power would be restored. Police still didn’t know.
1433 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Silverado Trail and Oakville Cross Road.
1504 -- Police took a vandalism report at Hudson/Adams.
1735 -- Report of people fishing at the Lower Reservoir.
1747 -- A woman said her sister was threatening to abandon her cat at the police station.
You have free articles remaining.
1822 -- A caller asked when power would come back on for her business.
1947 -- A juvenile ran away from home with their mother’s cell phone.
2001 -- Report of two suspicious cars on Dowdell Lane.
2015 -- Report of six or seven men trying to break into cars on College Avenue.
2202 -- A Spring Mountain Road resident said their home still didn’t have power, even though it had been restored in most of the city. Police said the power was coming back on at different times for different parts of the city.
Friday, Oct. 11
0731 -- The district attorney requested body camera footage of an encounter that happened during an unlicensed contracting sting. The officer said no report or citations had resulted from the encounter, so no body camera footage was available. Instead, dispatch sent the DA a copy of a report by the contractors board.
1135 -- Report of a dog barking in a minivan at Adams/Oak.
1312 -- Skaters were trespassing in the skatepark when it was closed for maintenance.
1509 -- Report of a man passed out at Oak/Adams.
1809 -- Report of a man asking for money outside a store near Main/Mitchell. He left before police arrived.
1914 -- Someone left graffiti on an electrical box below the reservoir on Spring Mountain Road.
1945 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
2008 -- Someone was using a chainsaw after hours on Oak Avenue.
2015 -- A black bike was found at Crane Park.
2208 -- Report of a possible drunk driver using a cell phone near Spring/North Crane.
2223 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel.
2234 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving, cutting off cars, and brake-checking at Main/Sulphur Springs.
2344 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 in Yountville.
Saturday, Oct. 12
0115 -- Report of a possible broken water main on Main Street.
0837 -- The fire department checked on a gas smell at Adams/Oak.
0926 -- A loose dog was running down Starr Avenue.
0954 -- A Crinella Drive resident needed help manually opening her garage door.
1114 -- The staff of a Main Street business reported that eight protesters were blocking a driveway. Police confirmed that the people were peaceful and weren’t blocking a sidewalk or driveway. They were demonstrating in favor of democracy in Hong Kong.
1528 -- Report of a man sleeping on a bench near Main/Adams. Police contacted him.
1806 -- Report of a broken water main on Adams Street causing water to shoot up in the air.
1905 -- Police issued two citations at Main/Pratt.
2104 -- A wallet was found near Spring/Oak. Its owner was notified that he could pick it up at the police station.
2210 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Kearney Street.
2235 -- Medical aid for an unconscious man at a local winery.
Sunday, Oct. 13
0040 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Dean York Lane.
1103 -- Someone left graffiti near the creek on Valley View and on a stop sign on Hudson.
1347 -- A caller at Lewis Station Park reported someone burning a fire in a firepit at a house on Church Street. The caller and the person responsible had a confrontation. The other person then called 911 to accuse the first caller of disturbing the peace.
2336 -- Medical aid for a 3-year-old having trouble breathing on Adams Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
0613 -- A flatbed truck had been parked in a city employee parking space at the Corp Yard since Wednesday.
0954 -- Someone left graffiti on the wall of a bank on Main Street.
1122 -- A big truck carrying cars was swerving in and out of its lane on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
1454 -- Medical aid for two drunk women passing out near Spring/Main.
1501 -- Items valued at $309 were stolen overnight from the trunk of a car parked on Main Street.
1840 -- Report of a dusty car abandoned near Chardonnay/Spring.
1911 -- A Stockton Street resident said two suspicious women knocked on her door and offered to sing her a song. She declined their offer and they left.