St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 1-7

Tuesday, Sept. 1
0628 -- Report of a possible drunk or distracted driver near Main/Adams.
1018 -- Report of a broken-down car blocking the Madrona/Main intersection.
1220 -- Non-injury accident at Fulton/Main.
1304 -- A woman said her husband has her car and hasn’t come home in several days. He hasn’t been answering her calls, and she wants her car back. She didn’t want to report him missing.
1704 -- Report of people, mostly kids, playing soccer at Meily Park without social distancing or masks.
1712 -- The owner of a trailer asked for advice on the correct way to sell it privately.
1743 -- Report of a water leak on Railroad Avenue.
2142 -- Report of someone screaming, cursing and picking a fight on Edwards Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
0042 -- Following a traffic stop at Grayson/Main, police arrested a 27-year-old San Diego resident and a 25-year-old Ghana man on multiple charges.
0746 -- An officer helped distribute food to students on Grayson Avenue.
0834 -- A white pickup had been parked on Hunt Avenue for more than a month.
1014 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.
1110 -- Report of suspicious people, supposedly from PG&E, going door to door on Crinella Drive. An officer confirmed they were with PG&E.
1634 -- Two adults with children were asking for money near Adams Street.
2146 -- Someone was spotted on a security camera trying to steal gas from a vehicle on Dowdell Lane. Police checked the area.
Thursday, Sept. 3
1030 -- Medical aid for a painter who fell off a roof on Quail Court.
1224 -- Report of a man assaulting another man on Grayson Avenue. Police took a report.
1237 -- Report of solicitors in front of an Adams Street bank, causing customers to complain.
1628 -- Report of loiterers on the property of an Adams Street bank.
1953 -- Report of a suspicious man acting distraught near Main Street, with a knife strapped on his side. Police issued a citation.
Friday, Sept. 4
1010 -- Two callers reported a road rage incident on Highway 29. The driver of a pickup truck got out and started hitting the car behind him. Police cited the driver.
1154 -- Noise complaint on Hunt Avenue.
1328 -- A box truck reportedly crossed the Pope Street Bridge and entered Vineyard Valley.
1355 -- Report of petty theft.
1624 -- Report of panhandlers near a Hunt Avenue store.
1647 -- A dark gray female cat with black stripes was reported missing from Wallis Court. She might be wearing an orange collar with a bell. The cat returned home on Monday.
2306 -- Report of amplified music coming from vehicles in a parking lot near Charter Oak Avenue. The listeners agreed to turn it off.
Saturday, Sept. 5
0513 -- Report of a whistling, humming noise coming from a house on Tainter Street.
2040 -- Smoke was coming out of a light fixture in a Vineyard Avenue home.
2052 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 from Pratt Avenue. Calistoga police stopped the car.
2308 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and then stopping at a green light at Main/Grayson. Police arrested the 21-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.
Sunday, Sept. 6
0213 -- A Tainter Street resident was awakened by men’s voices outside, followed by the doorbell ringing. Police checked the area.
0917 -- An Olive Avenue resident asked about popping noises that were coming from a nearby vineyard every three minutes. She was told it was probably a noise machine to keep birds away from the grapes.
0929 -- Medical aid at Silverado/Lodi.
0935 -- Gunshots were heard in the Fir Hill area. Police told the caller that people are allowed to shoot firearms on private property. Also, vineyards are using noise machines to scare away birds.
1049 -- A caller asked about an accident that happened Saturday night on Ehlers Lane. The caller owns a home near Ehlers, and tenants found blood on their porch and door this morning. They were referred to the sheriff’s office.
1108 -- Police took a report on an ongoing child custody issue.
1206 -- A cooling center was set up at the Carnegie Building.
1341 -- A juvenile left home on foot without permission and was last seen at Meily Park. Police assisted.
1842 -- Police were asked to help with an intoxicated person on College Avenue.
1945 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
2100 -- Non-injury lift assist on Spring Street.
Monday, Sept. 7
0150 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
0724 -- Someone broke into a landscaping trailer on McCormick Street and stole tools.
0846 -- A black dog was found in a Spring Street parking lot.
0923 -- Report of someone blocking a lane of traffic on Pratt Avenue.
0953 -- A caller asked to talk to an officer about scam phone calls.
1013 -- Medical aid for a woman briefly passing out on Spring Street.
1024 -- Medical aid on Grayson Avenue.
1421 -- An officer cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Main/Hunt.
1555 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Silverado Trail at Oak Knoll.
1839 -- An officer removed a downed tree branch from Spring Street.
1927 -- Medical aid for a man with chest pain on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1950 -- Lift assist on Crinella Drive.
2326 -- A French bulldog wearing a blue collar was reported missing.
2330 -- An officer contacted two people at the skatepark after hours.
Watch Now: St. Helena police, firefighters wish Raymond Monroy a happy 108th birthday
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!