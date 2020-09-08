St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 1-7

0213 -- A Tainter Street resident was awakened by men’s voices outside, followed by the doorbell ringing. Police checked the area.

0917 -- An Olive Avenue resident asked about popping noises that were coming from a nearby vineyard every three minutes. She was told it was probably a noise machine to keep birds away from the grapes.

0929 -- Medical aid at Silverado/Lodi.

0935 -- Gunshots were heard in the Fir Hill area. Police told the caller that people are allowed to shoot firearms on private property. Also, vineyards are using noise machines to scare away birds.

1049 -- A caller asked about an accident that happened Saturday night on Ehlers Lane. The caller owns a home near Ehlers, and tenants found blood on their porch and door this morning. They were referred to the sheriff’s office.

1108 -- Police took a report on an ongoing child custody issue.

1206 -- A cooling center was set up at the Carnegie Building.

1341 -- A juvenile left home on foot without permission and was last seen at Meily Park. Police assisted.

1842 -- Police were asked to help with an intoxicated person on College Avenue.