Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 13-19

Tuesday, Sept. 13

0819 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

0819 — Police cited a driver near Spring/Valley View.

1031 — Police mailed a letter to the owner of an abandoned vehicle on El Bonita Avenue.

1037 — Report of a landscaping crew (not Public Works) causing a traffic hazard on Spring Mountain Road. Police told the crew to move the truck that was blocking the road.

1042 — An officer gave a fifth-grader a bike helmet.

1100 — Report of a person with a warrant on Church Street. Police checked the area.

1221 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1854 — Police cited a driver near Sulphur Springs/Main.

1900 — Report of equipment being operated after 7 p.m. near Crane Avenue. Police spoke to the person responsible.

1926 — A mom asked an officer about car seat laws.

2046 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Deer Park. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

2258 — Police issued a parking citation on Main Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

0929 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Allison.

1204 — Report of high school kids speeding at 50 mph on Vallejo Street. An officer contacted the school to lecture the student responsible.

1301 — Report of a reckless driver passing in the center lane of Highway 29 and almost causing an accident.

1317 — Non-injury accident near Main/Deer Park.

1551 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street. The other driver refused to pull over and just kept saying “no.”

1649 — Report of a white bag with boxes in the middle of the train tracks in south St. Helena.

1735 — Report of two aggressive loose dogs on Spring Street.

Thursday, Sept. 15

0730 — Report of a student with cigarettes on Grayson Avenue.

0759 — Police cited a driver on College Avenue.

0822 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

0943 — Report of a gunshot audible from Chablis Circle. It turned out to be a vehicle, not a gun.

1213 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1316 — Police cited a driver near Elmhurst/Quail.

1357 — Police issued a parking citation on Railroad Avenue.

1805 — A wallet was returned to its owner.

1836 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.

2048 — An officer helped jump-start a vehicle on Main Street.

2310 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Kearney Street. The people responsible agreed to call it a night.

Friday, Sept. 16

0816 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Main.

0855 — A red bike was abandoned on Main Street.

1452 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vidovich.

1808 — Report of a suspicious man acting strangely inside a Main Street business. He was last seen heading north toward Calistoga.

Saturday, Sept. 17

1007 — Police provided traffic control after a grape spill near Highway 29 and Sulphur Springs Avenue. Public Works and Caltrans helped with the cleanup.

1012 — Police cited a driver for using a cell phone on Highway 29.

1551 — Police cited someone for driving with a suspended license and towed their vehicle.

1610 — Report of a water leak on Sylvaner Avenue.

1944 — Report of a pedestrian in dark clothing walking along Main Street carrying a skateboard. Police contacted the man and told him to be careful.

2055 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2257 — Report of two drunk people on Main Street.

Sunday, Sept. 18

0054 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Vidovich/Main.

0115 — Lift assist on Alexander Court.

0601 — Police and Public Works helped clear a fallen construction fence that was partially in the road on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1209 — Police helped with traffic control after a vehicle hit a tree on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.

1211 — A PG&E fence got knocked over on Fountain Street.

1342 — A caller was concerned about two young girls riding an ATV and going out into traffic on Main Street.

1405 — The northeast corner of Main/Pope flooded because an orange PG&E cover was blocking a drain.

1454 — Report of a neglected dog on Allyn Avenue.

1638 — Report of street flooding at Adams/Kearney.

1830 — A sewer was bubbling up on Paseo Grande Drive. Public Works responded.

1920 — Medical aid on El Bonita Avenue.

2207 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Charter Oak.

2241 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pine.

2245 — Report of three dogs barking in an RV parked on Chiles Avenue.

Monday, Sept. 19

0008 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.

0026 — Police cited a driver clocked at 97 mph on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.

0358 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0639 — Fire, medical and police units responded to a solo accident with a vehicle into a power pole near Main/Pratt. PG&E was notified of damage to the power pole. A city sign was knocked down. Police took a report.

1246 — Police cited a driver near Main Street.

1314 — An officer warned someone about smoking at Lyman Park.

1513 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mitchell.

1527 — Police assisted with an incident involving tobacco at a school on Hillview Place.

1705 — Report of a drunk man wanting to drive away from a Main Street property. Police detained the 21-year-old Clearlake man on suspicion of public intoxication.

1840 — An officer picked up a canvas bag from Adams Street.

2100 — Report of someone trespassing on a Main Street property. Police arrested a 42-year-old Napa man on suspicion of trespassing and violating probation.

