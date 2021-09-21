St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 15-21

0712 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

0808 — Report of a car parked on Meadowcreek Circle for more than three days.

1038 — Report of a gas leak on a Pine Street property where workers were using an excavator. The caller was told to evacuate the house’s occupants. The call was then transferred to Cal Fire.

1351 — A big semi hauling logs was reportedly throwing dirt all over Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.

1618 — Report of possible assault/battery on Rosebud Lane, with a laptop being shoved into a woman’s face. Officers and medics responded.

Friday, Sept. 17

0247 — Medical aid on Tainter Street.

0404 — A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license near Main/Hunt.

1113 — Police removed some branches from the road near Main/Crinella and asked Public Works to haul them away.

1231 — An officer notified a driver about loose items in the bed of their trailer.

1640 — An officer assisted a bicyclist with a flat tire near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.