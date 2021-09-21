St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 15-21

Wednesday, Sept. 15
0610 — Report of a loud water truck with no license plate going up and down Vallejo Street.
0845 — Someone egged a house on Hudson Avenue.
0924 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
0933 — Report of an abandoned vehicle on private property on Fulton Lane.
0936 — Report of a truck parked in a red zone and blocking a driveway at Adams/Oak.
1126 — Report of a disheveled man walking northbound on Highway 29 carrying a big white bag.
1130 — A dog found near Oakville Grade was brought to the police station and later retrieved by its owner.
1616 — Police cited a driver for illegally passing in the center turn lane of Main Street.
1743 — Report of a suspicious man on Adams Street.
2300 — An officer picked up an abandoned bicycle from Hunt Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 16
0035 — Non-injury lift assist on Los Robles Court.
0356 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Spring.
0712 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
0808 — Report of a car parked on Meadowcreek Circle for more than three days.
1038 — Report of a gas leak on a Pine Street property where workers were using an excavator. The caller was told to evacuate the house’s occupants. The call was then transferred to Cal Fire.
1351 — A big semi hauling logs was reportedly throwing dirt all over Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.
1618 — Report of possible assault/battery on Rosebud Lane, with a laptop being shoved into a woman’s face. Officers and medics responded.
Friday, Sept. 17
0247 — Medical aid on Tainter Street.
0404 — A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license near Main/Hunt.
1113 — Police removed some branches from the road near Main/Crinella and asked Public Works to haul them away.
1231 — An officer notified a driver about loose items in the bed of their trailer.
1640 — An officer assisted a bicyclist with a flat tire near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.
1648 — Police fixed a bent sign at Oak/Adams and notified Public Works.
1840 — Two-car accident blocking the northbound lane of Spring Mountain Road. It was outside the city limits, so police notified the CHP.
Saturday, Sept. 18
0012 — Non-injury lift assist on Mariposa Lane.
0026 — Report of domestic violence on Signorelli Circle. Police arrested a 59-year-old Santa Fe woman on suspicion of domestic battery and false imprisonment.
0401 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Crane Avenue.
0449 — Police cited someone for driving without proof of insurance.
1038 — Medical aid/lift assist on Mariposa Lane.
1120 — Report of asphalt sticking up from a pothole on Chardonnary/Colombard. Police notified Public Works.
1204 — An officer cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1404 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked on College Avenue.
1651 — A car had been parked on Pope Street for about a week, creating issues with garbage pickup.
1829 — A bike was reported stolen from Pope Street on Thursday.
1940 — Medical aid on Oak Avenue.
2015 — Medical aid on Oak Avenue.
2032 — An officer fielded a question about a wedding event scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday, Sept. 19
0948 — A vehicle window was shattered Saturday night on Chardonnay Way. Police took a vandalism report.
1002 — A debit card was found near Spring Street. Police couldn’t locate the owner, so the card was destroyed at the bank’s request.
1119 — Report of shoplifting that occurred at 11:05 p.m. Saturday.
1836 — Non-injury hit-and-run at Main/Dowdell. The suspect vehicle, a white sedan, continued north.
Monday, Sept. 20
0505 — An officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was traveling at 55 mph in a 35 mph zone on Main Street. The car failed to yield and kept driving south at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles in the center turn lane. Officers did not pursue the vehicle for the safety of officers, drivers and pedestrians. Police notified the CHP.
0901 — Police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street and requested medical aid for someone having a panic attack.
0944 — Medical aid for a fall victim at Lyman Park.
1358 — Cables lines were hanging low at Pope/Peppertree.
1659 — Report of a drunk driver swerving and almost hitting cars and pedestrians on Main Street. Police arrested the 72-year-old Angwin man on suspicion of DUI.
2227 — There was a verbal disturbance on Main Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
0219 — Report of a suspicious man walking into a closed building downtown and being asked to leave multiple times. Police arrested the 26-year-old Santa Rosa man on suspicion of public intoxication.
0415 — Report of a verbal disturbance on Main Street, with someone yelling and swearing at an employee. Police arrested the 29-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of violating probation.
