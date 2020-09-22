St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 15-22

1920 -- A father received a phone call from a man claiming to have his daughter. The man said he’d picked her up in a van and she was crying and getting crazy. The man said he was a pedophile and demanded money to release the daughter. He told the father not to tell the police. He even had the daughter’s name. The father was able to contact his daughter. He made sure she was OK and confirmed the call was a scam. Police told him to report the incident to the sheriff’s office and block the phone number.