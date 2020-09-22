St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 15-22

Tuesday, Sept. 15
0900 -- A car was vandalized.
0904 -- A large tree limb was partially blocking Spring Mountain Road north of the dam project.
1455 -- Medical aid on Chablis Circle.
1614 -- Report of a reckless driver speeding and running a red light near Yountville.
2012 -- A dog was briefly reported missing from Railroad Avenue, but it was soon found.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
1244 -- A car’s rear license plate was stolen on Main Street.
2114 -- Police checked on a barking dog complaint near Oak Avenue.
2118 -- A rattlesnake was found near the entrance of a building.
2326 -- A woman said her juvenile son took off after a verbal argument. They were reunited at the police station.
Thursday, Sept. 17
0742 -- A generator or air compressor had been running since 7:15 a.m. on Spring Street.
1019 -- Minor-injury accident at Pratt/Silverado. A truck rear-ended a sedan, and the driver of the sedan was experiencing pain.
1053 -- There was a friendly yellow lab acting lost on Voorhees Circle. Police checked the area.
1147 -- A Hunt Avenue resident got a phone call from a man claiming he was with the police department and was coming over to get her Social Security information. The police told her to call if anybody shows up. Nobody did.
1641 -- Report of a reckless driver on northbound Silverado Trail near Skellenger Lane.
1815 -- A suspicious man was seen in the front yard of a Quail Court home. He left about 15 minutes ago.
1917 -- Medical aid for someone having trouble breathing on Pratt Avenue.
2156 -- Report of a rattlesnake on a Main Street property. Police gave the caller a phone number for a rattlesnake removal company.
Friday, Sept. 18
2010 -- A van was vandalized.
2056 -- Report of an ongoing problem with loud neighbors on Scott Street.
Saturday, Sept. 19
0255 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.
0702 -- Police were asked to be on the lookout for a man who said he’d been attacked and was heading to the hospital in Napa.
0909 -- A Main Street bench was reportedly broken. Its exposed anchor bolts were causing a tripping hazard.
1008 -- The mother of the man involved in a previous report said he had called her 40 minutes ago, but his phone went dead and she couldn’t contact him again. Police assisted.
1136 -- An iPhone and FitBit were found at Crane Park.
1147 -- A woman reported being called by scammers claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau. She wanted others to be aware of the scam calls.
1214 -- Police received video footage of a vandalism incident that occurred on Main Street Friday night.
1615 -- A drill was reported stolen from the front yard of a Chiles Avenue home.
1820 -- Report of a live band playing loud music in the backyard of a Pope Street home.
1854 -- Report of a drunk or distracted driver turning onto Charter Oak Avenue.
1920 -- A father received a phone call from a man claiming to have his daughter. The man said he’d picked her up in a van and she was crying and getting crazy. The man said he was a pedophile and demanded money to release the daughter. He told the father not to tell the police. He even had the daughter’s name. The father was able to contact his daughter. He made sure she was OK and confirmed the call was a scam. Police told him to report the incident to the sheriff’s office and block the phone number.
2209 -- Police found three boys skating on high school property. They said their parents were at a party across the street.
2353 -- Report of a suspicious car with its engine running near Allyn/Adams.
Sunday, Sept. 20
1046 -- Report of a suspicious car on Allyn Avenue.
1548 -- An iPad was reported stolen from Los Robles Court.
1639 -- Two cars were broken into in a parking lot near Dowdell Lane. A purse and possibly other items were stolen.
2012 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 29-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of DUI and violating probation.
Monday, Sept. 21
0358 -- A man found a firework in his boat on Saturday. He turned it into the police department for disposal.
0752 -- Police helped distribute food to students.
1016 -- Report of a German shepherd and a pit bull running loose on White Sulphur Springs Road outside the city limits.
1021 -- Report of a car parked on Starr Avenue for over a month.
1450 -- A caller asked to talk to an officer about fraud and scam calls she’s been receiving nonstop.
1636 -- A person asked where to take cats. She was advised to contact We Care Animal Rescue.
1716 -- Report of a scam phone call claiming to be from the EDD. A woman who got the call gave out her Social Security number and birthday.
1917 -- A 13-year-old ran away from home two hours ago with a friend.
2311 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
0328 -- Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
