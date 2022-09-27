St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 20-25

Tuesday, Sept. 20

0804 — Police cited a driver on Hunt Avenue for passing a school bus while its stoplights were flashing and its arm was extended.

1356 — Police took two reports on matters involving juveniles on Hillview Place.

1513 — A black wallet was reported missing downtown.

1518 — Police helped turn around a truck that was too big to cross the Pope Street Bridge.

1547 — Medical aid for a man with a high fever on Del Rio Court.

1935 — Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 43-year-old Napa man for a probation violation.

2107 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Pope Street.

2159 — A caller said a suspicious man in a Hunt Avenue business was heckling and touching the caller’s daughter. At one point the man started bathing himself in hand sanitizer. Other customers had to be escorted out of the store due to the strange way the man was acting. Police arrested the 31-year-old American Canyon man for a probation violation.

2259 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

1034 — Police cited a driver near Crane/Vallejo.

1043 — Police cited a 24-year-old St. Helena man for an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant.

1052 — Report of a transient following a woman out of a Hunt Avenue business, verbally harassing her, and throwing a doughnut at her.

1501 — Medical aid for an unconscious person.

1610 — Report of a young boy trying to hitchhike near Main/Pratt. Officers determined the boy was not hitchhiking, just selling apples. His mom knew he was there.

1727 — Report of a man sleeping in the restroom at Lyman Park. He was gone when police arrived.

1909 — Medical aid for a woman feeling dizzy on Saint Andrews Court.

1917 — Firefighters were asked to help with a cat in a tree on Main Street.

2051 — A wooden fence caught fire on Stockton Street. The fire was put out.

2150 — Police were asked to check on a man who might be having a mental health crisis. Police made sure he was OK and was with a family member.

Thursday, Sept. 22

0718 — A vehicle was vandalized on Main Street.

1130 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Peppertree.

1231 — A man came into the lobby saying he had a warrant. The 22-year-old Middletown man was cited and released with a promise to appear in court.

1300 — Report of a man making employees uncomfortable at a Main Street store. Police admonished him for trespassing.

1521 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

1814 — Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.

2112 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2148 — Report of a suspicious man near the front door of the school district office.

Friday, Sept. 23

0803 — Police cited a driver on Oak Avenue.

0908 — A vehicle hit a pole on Pope Street. Nobody was injured.

0919 — Medical aid on Fulton Lane.

1022 — A white van sideswiped the Pope Street Bridge. It was last seen approaching Main Street.

1324 — One of the bathroom locks at Lyman Park wasn’t working. Public Works responded.

1407 — A person reported on online scam.

1629 — Kids were reportedly throwing things over a fence on Granada Court and hitting a neighboring house’s roof and windows.

1935 — Report of a man who might have bought liquor for young boys at a Hunt Avenue store. Police contacted the adult, who had not given any alcohol to the kids.

2316 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police determined he wasn’t drunk, just late for work.

Saturday, Sept. 24

0018 — Police cited a driver near Pratt/Main.

0153 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 and Deer Park Road.

0153 — A sprinkler head was broken on school property near Grayson/South Crane.

0218 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop on Main Street.

0947 — Report of a dog with a leg problem near Madrona/Allyn. The dog was taken to the vet for evaluation.

1250 — Medical aid for a woman who tripped and fell on Main Street. She was taken to the hospital.

2038 — Report of kids walking on a roof of a school near Kearney/Adams. Police checked the area and didn’t see anybody.

2137 — A Pope Street resident complained about noise coming from the Meadowood Lane area. The caller was referred to the sheriff’s office.

2202 — Report of a man passed out or sleeping in a running vehicle on Spring Street. Police contacted the man, who was not intoxicated.

2227 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2356 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a man who’d been involved in a domestic violence incident in Calistoga. He was reportedly driving his girlfriend’s car and might have a gun.

Sunday, Sept. 25

0745 — A car was reported stolen from Hunt Avenue. It was last seen in a parking lot at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The keys might have been inside.

1040 — Report of construction noise on Spring Mountain Road.

1056 — Police cited a driver near Oak/Madrona.

1251 — A caller reported catching a driver speeding at over 70 mph on Pratt Avenue.

1421 — A woman in the lobby asked for a police report to help her with ongoing problems following the theft of her laptop and luggage while on vacation in Greece last month.

1823 — A child custody exchange took place at the police station.

1952 — Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.

2026 — Police cited a driver for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Main Street.

2130 — Report of a man on Brown Street yelling at his kids and acting like he was going to hit them.

2323 — Police cited someone for driving without a license on Hunt Avenue.