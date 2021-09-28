St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 21-28

Friday, Sept. 24

1001 — Non-injury collision involving a city work vehicle at Adams/Oak.

1017 — A toilet was backing up at Crane Park.

1040 — Report of a white dog almost getting run over on McCorkle Avenue. Its owner was located.

1524 — Someone altered a check and cashed it at a liquor store. Police took a fraud report.

1529 — Medical aid on Olive Avenue.

1631 — Police found a car with a flat tire on the side of Highway 29.

2052 — Police cited someone for driving with expired registration.

Saturday, Sept. 25

0759 — A man came to the police station saying he was worried about being followed and tracked, as well as being poked and pinched during the night. He admitted to using drugs this morning. Police arrested the 51-year-old Angwin man on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

0929 — An employee at a Charter Oak Avenue property reported having no water service.

1131 — A bird was refusing to leave the roadway near Silverado/Pope. An officer moved it to the riverbank.