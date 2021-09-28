St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 21-28

Tuesday, Sept. 21
0826 — A pickup pulling a trailer was blocking the Pope Street Bridge, causing traffic to back up.
1150 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Oak Avenue. The vehicle, a tan Jeep, was also seen running a stop sign. A witness got a photo of it.
1805 — A mother said her 11-year-old son was late getting home from school. He turned out to be at a friend’s house and was now on his way home.
1851 — Report of a car parked in a no-parking zone on Main Street.
2010 — A water main broke on Dowdell Lane. Public Works was on the way.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
0804 — Grease spilled from a truck on Hunt Avenue.
1213 — Report of a truck parked in a red zone on Main Street.
1421 — A wallet was reported stolen on Charter Oak Avenue.
1430 — Non-injury three-car accident at Silverado/Pratt.
1530 — A bike was stolen from the porch of a Pope Street house on Sunday morning.
1704 — Report of two people walking in the center of the street. They just passed Vallejo Street.
1705 — Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Pratt Avenue.
2156 — Police were asked to check on a woman in a car parked near Hunt Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 23
0848 — Report of a construction truck parked in front of a fire hydrant on Pine Street.
1113 — A caller reported harassment at the workplace.
1228 — A man came to the police station to ask about paperwork he received from the court. Police discovered the man had an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant. The 57-year-old St. Helena man was arrested and taken to the county jail for booking.
1348 — Police arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of violating a restraining order and violating probation.
1549 — An AT&T line was hanging low on Tainter Street.
1558 — Report of a large branch in the southbound lane of the elm tunnel.
1605 — A truck towing a trailer broke down in the northbound lane of Silverado south of Pope Street.
1803 — Report of two young German shepherds running loose on Pinot Way.
2214 — Barking dog complaint on Harvest Lane. The caller will try to contact the dog’s owner.
Friday, Sept. 24
1001 — Non-injury collision involving a city work vehicle at Adams/Oak.
1017 — A toilet was backing up at Crane Park.
1040 — Report of a white dog almost getting run over on McCorkle Avenue. Its owner was located.
1524 — Someone altered a check and cashed it at a liquor store. Police took a fraud report.
1529 — Medical aid on Olive Avenue.
1631 — Police found a car with a flat tire on the side of Highway 29.
2052 — Police cited someone for driving with expired registration.
Saturday, Sept. 25
0759 — A man came to the police station saying he was worried about being followed and tracked, as well as being poked and pinched during the night. He admitted to using drugs this morning. Police arrested the 51-year-old Angwin man on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.
0929 — An employee at a Charter Oak Avenue property reported having no water service.
1131 — A bird was refusing to leave the roadway near Silverado/Pope. An officer moved it to the riverbank.
1238 — Non-injury accident at Main/Vidovich.
1842 — Report of a drunk driver. An officer saw the driver speeding and passing in the center turn lane of Main Street. Police arrested the 31-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of DUI.
1950 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.
2013 — Report of a drunk driver on Main Street. Police arrested the 61-year-old Westlake Village man on suspicion of DUI.
2133 — Report of a man and a woman having an altercation on the side of Main Street. Police checked the area.
Sunday, Sept. 26
1251 — Report of a possible drunk driver south of the city limits. The CHP was notified.
1247 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on a Sunday on Main Street.
1544 — Report of someone using a chainsaw on Madrona Avenue.
1809 — Report of a reckless driver on Main Street.
2026 — Police responded to a minor-injury accident involving a solo vehicle rollover and a parked car. Police arrested a 64-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.
2207 — Medical aid for someone who fell and hit their head on Redondo Court.
Monday, Sept. 27
1433 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
2338 — Water was flowing from a sprinkler on Park Street, and the caller couldn’t shut it off.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
0015 — A suspicious white car was idling in front of Wallis Court. Police checked the area.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…