St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 22-28

Tuesday, Sept. 22
1007 -- A large piece of equipment was partially blocking Spring Street near Sylvaner Avenue.
1010 -- Unwanted ammunition was turned into the police department for disposal.
1021 -- An officer distributed certificates to various primary school students.
1055 -- Police received a complaint about a person standing next to Main Street with a sign regarding abortion. The complainant asked if that person was allowed to be on public property with the sign. He asked if he would get in trouble for having a sign with the opposing view.
1737 -- Medical aid for a juvenile slipping in and out of consciousness at Meily Park.
1800 -- Report of three people drinking beer near a dumpster on a Main Street property. They’d been asked to leave and refused.
1843 -- Report of two suspicious men knocking at someone’s front door on Pratt Avenue.
2106 -- Report of a water leak originating from some sprinklers on Scott Street. Police notified Public Works.
2206 -- Medical aid on Dean York Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
0800 -- An officer helped distribute food to students at the school district office.
1058 -- Report of an injured squirrel on Main Street.
1210 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a car heading down from Angwin, with a driver who might be in distress.
1259 -- An officer found a disabled vehicle in the elm tunnel.
1500 -- A bike was reported stolen from Meadowcreek Circle.
1552 -- Report of a suspicious man looking into people’s houses near Madrona/Riesling. He was in an old tan van.
1713 -- Report of a man refusing to leave a Main Street property and trying to break a lock on a shed with a 2x4.
2039 -- Report of a very agitated dog barking all day near Mills Lane.
Thursday, Sept. 24
0649 -- A trailer was reported stolen from College Avenue. It was found on Oak Knoll a few hours later with its lock broken and items missing.
1828 -- Medical aid on Spring Mountain Road.
2059 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street, with a vehicle into a curb.
2117 -- Lift assist on Fulton Lane.
2339 -- A caller asked for extra patrol on Meadowcreek Circle. A bike was stolen earlier this week.
Friday, Sept. 25
0653 -- Report of a verbal disturbance near Pope/Starr.
0732 -- Medical aid for a woman with chest pain on Granger Way.
0935 -- Report of a double-parked pickup loading and unloading stuff all morning on Pope Street.
1112 -- Report of a suspicious man in a car on Sylvaner Avenue.
1831 -- Report of a major water leak on Voorhees Circle.
2002 -- Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail near Zinfandel Lane.
2023 -- Report of a suspicious car on Spring Mountain Court.
Saturday, Sept. 26
1438 -- Report of a suspicious man in a van on Zinfandel Lane. The caller was concerned because she’d seen a helicopter in the area and thought the driver might be hiding.
1442 -- Report of a neighbor harassing a gardener on Stockton Street.
1459 -- Police were asked to check on a family of four who were asking for money at Adams/Railroad.
1557 -- A caller complained about gardening occurring on a weekend on Stockton Street. Police told the caller it could continue until 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
0616 -- A Redondo Court resident told police she would need help if St. Helena evacuates.
0701 -- Medical aid on Main Street.
1107 -- Officers assisted with evacuation warnings in the Howell Mountain Road area.
1148 -- Medical aid on Chablis Circle.
1549 -- A person reported an assault/battery that occurred Saturday. Police took a report.
1720 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
1720 -- Medical aid for a man with a head injury on Main Street.
1748 -- A caller who lives near the cemetery asked about the location of the fire. Police said St. Helena was not under evacuation.
1802 -- Someone turned in ammunition to be destroyed.
1952 -- Police began evacuating Spring Mountain Road.
2159 -- Report of a reckless driver failing to yield to police on northbound Highway 29.
2200 -- An elderly couple asked for a ride out of town.
Monday, Sept. 28
1336 -- Report of people being seen on camera going through the debris of a winery that burned on Silverado Trail outside the city limits. Police transferred the call to the sheriff’s office.
1620 -- A car was reported stolen from Main Street.
1640 -- A caller passed on a second-hand report of two suspicious people driving around and trying door knobs on Spring Mountain Court, which is evacuated.
1837 -- Police set up a hard road closures at Madrona/Fir Hill and Riesling/Sylvaner.
1943 -- Report of a suspicious car driving up and down Pratt Avenue.
1946 -- An evacuated resident asked if someone could lock her back door to protect against looters.
2036 -- Report of suspicious car on Vineyard Avenue, which is evacuated.
2044 -- A caller requested extra patrol on Vallejo Street in case of potential looters.
2147 -- A caller requested extra patrol on Spring Mountain Court due to people who’ve “crept” back into the neighborhood to check on their houses.
2152 -- Report of a suspicious car on Hudson Avenue.
