Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 26-Oct. 3

St. Helena Police Logs

Monday, Sept. 26

0648 — Police took a report on an incident involving a juvenile.

0954 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

1255 — Police took a report on identity theft.

1307 — Report of loud amplified music near Mariposa Lane.

1326 — Report of a large red semi trying to turn left from Silverado Trail onto the Pope Street Bridge.

1843 — Police cited a driver for using a cell phone near Madrona/Spring Mountain.

1932 — Police cited a driver near Allison/Brown.

1944 — Police took a report on a fraud case.

2222 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle near Library/Adams and told the occupant that camping is prohibited.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

0947 — NEWS asked police to check on a local student.

1027 — Police cited a driver for driving without a valid license near Charter Oak/Main. The vehicle was towed.

1138 — Police marked an abandoned vehicle on Church Street and sent a letter to its owner.

1218 — A 3-year-old boy was briefly reported missing from Meadowcreek Circle, but he was found safe inside his house.

1446 — Report of a car blocking the road near Vallejo/Crane. Police determined it was legally parked.

2116 — A dark brown female cat was reported missing from Voorhees Circle.

2317 — Report of an altercation on Hunt Avenue. Police responded and determined the dispute hadn’t gotten physical.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

0239 — Police responded to a non-injury solo vehicle accident on Main Street and arrested a 34-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI and possession of an open container of alcohol while driving.

0649 — Police cited a driver near Pratt/Main.

0928 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mitchell.

1238 — Medical aid on Park Street.

1319 — Report of a person being pushed into a door by a caregiver on Redondo Court.

1807 — Someone surrendered a firearm to the police.

1845 — A small white dog resembling a Chihuahua was reported missing from Pope Street.

2058 — Report of a water leak at a house on Pinot Way.

2125 — Police contacted a cyclist riding without lights near Main/Dowdell.

Thursday, Sept. 29

0836 — Report of people changing and having coffee inside two RVs near Adams/Allyn. An officer contacted the people, who were on a road trip and had pulled over to rest. They were finishing up and getting ready to leave. They were advised to look for campgrounds.

0929 — Police cited a vehicle near Britton/Main.

1514 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Crane.

1840 — Someone appeared to be trying to break into a car with a coat hanger on Chiles Avenue. Police contacted the person, whose wife had locked the keys in the car.

2016 — Police were asked to check on a house with its front door wide open near Spring/Stockton. The homeowner was just letting some fresh air in.

2100 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and passing on the shoulder on Highway 29 near Mee Lane. Police stopped the car at Main/Britton and arrested the driver, a 20-year-old American Canyon man, on suspicion of a felony warrant from Contra Costa County, as well as possession of fentanyl for sale. A passenger, a 20-year-old Vallejo woman, was cited on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

2336 — A woman reportedly cut her head open in a Main Street bar.

Friday, Sept. 30

0414 — An intoxicated woman knocked on someone’s door on Valley View Street and talked to the resident before walking away. Police detained the 24-year-old Santa Rosa woman on suspicion of drug possession.

0618 — Report of a possible fight inside a moving pickup on Highway 29.

0959 — Police were asked to patrol Mitchell Drive during lunchtime due to student drivers speeding.

1045 — An iPhone was found on Spring Street.

1249 — Police helped with the Homecoming parade.

1316 — Police cited a vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant near Railroad/Hunt.

1339 — Non-injury accident blocking the intersection of Main/Dowdell.

1412 — Multiple callers reported two trucks trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.

1434 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1519 — Report of a tree down across the railroad tracks near Grayson Avenue.

1618 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1739 — Police issued a parking citation on Grayson Avenue.

1743 — Police checked on a pedestrian at Lewis Station Park and arrested the 25-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding felony warrant.

1944 — Report of a car blocking a driveway on Grayson Avenue. Police contacted its owner, who moved it.

1946 — Medical aid on Del Campo Court.

2042 — Report of a fight by the buses on Grayson Avenue during the Homecoming game. Police arrested a 13-year-old St. Helena boy on suspicion of felony assault and resisting arrest.

2351 — Police removed cones from the Oak/Spring intersection.

Saturday, Oct. 1

0520 — Police cited an unlicensed driver and towed their vehicle following a traffic stop on Main Street.

1804 — Police were asked to check on a vacant house with its garage door open on Spring Mountain Court. Police checked the interior and made sure everything was secure.

2021 — A tenant on Crinella Drive reported being threatened by his landlord’s daughter, who has a large dog.

2311 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.

2317 — Police stopped a driver for speeding on Main Street. The driver was also cited for driving without a license or proof of insurance.

Sunday, Oct. 2

0051 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vintage.

1824 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.

1827 — Report of a verbal altercation on Springbrook Court. Police responded and determined there had been a verbal dispute between a tenant and a homeowner, but it hadn’t gotten physical. The parties agreed to stay separated for the rest of the night.

2057 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Crinella.

2118 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Elmhurst.

2305 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.

2319 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a child custody issue.

Monday, Oct. 3

0300 — Police cited an unlicensed driver following a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Zinfandel Lane.

0521 — Police cited a driver for reckless driving on Main Street.

1813 — Construction plates had slid out of place near Main/Charter Oak. PG&E was notified.

1829 — Police released a dog to its owner.

1905 — Police assisted with a child custody exchange at the police station.

