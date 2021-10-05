St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Tuesday, Sept. 28
1957 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a man who’d broken through a window and walked away from a mental facility in Angwin. The 29-year-old Washington man was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting an officer.
2102 — Dogs had been barking for two hours near Pinot/Chablis.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
0341 — A large piece of cardboard was partially blocking the northbound lane of Main Street.
1957 — A landlord asked for information about evicting a non-paying tenant. Police told her she would have to handle it through civil court.
2317 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Main Street.
Thursday, Sept. 30
0339 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Spring/Money.
0358 — Police were asked to check on a man on Pratt Avenue who’d appeared to be moaning in pain.
0904 — A caller asked police for more speed enforcement in the Main/Pratt area.
1059 — Report of a trailer causing a hazard while dumping a load near Main/Vintage.
1320 — Following a traffic stop near the Pope Street Bridge, police arrested a 32-year-old Yountville man on suspicion of DUI.
1525 — Non-injury accident on Grayson Avenue.
2040 — Report of a possible drunk driver who just hit a tent on Money Way. Police determined the driver was not drunk.
2146 — Medical aid for a woman with chest pain and difficulty breathing on Main Street.
Friday, Oct. 1
0840 — Report of a suspicious man sitting in a parked car watching students on a playground near Grayson Avenue. He’d already left by the time the caller notified police. Dispatch said to call back if he returns.
1605 — Police were asked to check on someone who lives on Valley View. An officer confirmed the person was OK.
1609 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
1715 — Report of a reckless driver speeding, weaving, tailgating and passing illegally on Highway 29.
1947 — Medical aid for a man feeling sick on Chablis Circle.
2017 — Report of a woman yelling and causing a scene on Library Lane.
2300 — CHP asked for helping responding to an overturned vehicle on Deer Park Road. An officer assisted until the CHP arrived.
2337 — Police received two loud music complaints on Fulton Lane. Officers told the listeners to turn it down.
Saturday, Oct. 2
0349 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Elmhurst. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
0741 — Report of a reckless driver running the flashing red lights at Silverado/Deer Park and passing other vehicles. The car was last seen on Highway 29.
0949 — A caller said one of his male employees hit a female co-worker after a disagreement last night. The woman was reportedly afraid the man would come after her. Police took a report.
1253 — Medical aid on Saint James Court.
1408 — Report of a guest trying to fight another guest on a Main Street property.
1436 — Report of a tour bus parked in a red zone at Main/Hunt. It was gone when police arrived.
1854 — The red light was out at the Main/Mitchell intersection. Only the yellow and green lights were working. Caltrans was notified.
2118 — Someone entered an unlocked trailer on Pratt Avenue. Nothing was missing.
2253 — Report of loud music coming from a Main Street restaurant. The caller had talked to four people at the business, but the music hadn’t been turned down. An officer was dispatched.
2347 — Calistoga police asked for help with a fight involving about seven people on Lincoln Avenue.
Sunday, Oct. 3
0104 — Report of a verbal dispute with possible domestic violence.
0154 — Following a traffic stop at Oak/Pine, police arrested a 39-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
0154 — Report of loud voices and bass music on Fulton Lane.
0216 — A caller said the music on Fulton Lane was even louder, and now people were yelling.
0856 — A caller heard hearing small explosions, possibly noises intended to scare away birds. It might have been coming from near the cemetery.
1027 — A loose German shepherd was found on Magnolia Avenue.
1349 — Report of a rattlesnake in front of a Pine Street building. A medical unit was on scene assisting.
1447 — Report of a suspicious person drinking and twitching on a bench near Main Street. Police arrested the 36-year-old Stockton man for a misdemeanor warrant from Sacramento County.
1522 — Report of a black convertible burning rubber and doing laps around the block near Oak Avenue.
1738 — Police responded to a complaint about loud music coming from a car on Crinella Drive.
2008 — Report of an intoxicated man who fell in the middle of Crinella Drive. Officers contacted the man. He walked to his house nearby, where roommates could take care of him.
2201 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Deer Park. Police determined the driver was not DUI.
Monday, Oct. 4
0743 — A high school student and her mother were in the principal’s office and asked to talk to an officer.
1028 — Report of an abandoned vehicle parked on Chablis Circle since last week.
1259 — A woman said her dog was attacked near a Hunt Avenue store.
1315 — Water was reportedly coming up from a storm drain on Spring Street.
1326 — Non-injury accident at Main/Spring.
1517 — Report of a man leaning aggressively toward a woman on Railroad Avenue.
1747 — Report of a suspicious man, possibly under the influence, near a Main Street bank.