St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 28-Oct. 4

2337 — Police received two loud music complaints on Fulton Lane. Officers told the listeners to turn it down.

Saturday, Oct. 2

0349 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Elmhurst. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

0741 — Report of a reckless driver running the flashing red lights at Silverado/Deer Park and passing other vehicles. The car was last seen on Highway 29.

0949 — A caller said one of his male employees hit a female co-worker after a disagreement last night. The woman was reportedly afraid the man would come after her. Police took a report.

1253 — Medical aid on Saint James Court.

1408 — Report of a guest trying to fight another guest on a Main Street property.

1436 — Report of a tour bus parked in a red zone at Main/Hunt. It was gone when police arrived.

1854 — The red light was out at the Main/Mitchell intersection. Only the yellow and green lights were working. Caltrans was notified.

2118 — Someone entered an unlocked trailer on Pratt Avenue. Nothing was missing.