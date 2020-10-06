St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Tuesday, Sept. 29
0854 -- Someone threw a rock through a back door on Dowdell Lane Monday night. Some items were stolen.
0955 -- Beer was reported stolen from a refrigerator in someone’s garage on Chablis Circle.
1324 -- Report of a suspicious truck on a Main Street property.
1628 -- Report of an unwanted man on a Main Street property. The man got into a verbal argument with the caller. Police took a report.
2057 -- Security cameras showed what looked like smoke coming from the back door of a house on Sylvaner Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.
2226 -- Report of a suspicious car at Meily Park.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
0226 -- Police took a vandalism report near Mills/La Fata.
0421 -- Report of a suspicious white truck on Pratt Avenue.
2030 -- An evacuated resident saw a glow behind his house on a security camera, and he wanted to make sure it wasn’t a fire.
Thursday, Oct. 1
1543 -- Report of a constant beeping coming from an alarm at a house on Charter Oak Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
0048 -- Medical aid for a person with a broken hip on Pope Street.
1201 -- An Android phone was reported lost.
1202 -- An officer fed someone’s pet on Madrona Avenue.
1212 -- A suspicious person was spotted on a security camera on Pope Street.
1400 -- A resident received a robotic-sounding call claiming to be from law enforcement. Police assured the resident that real police don’t send robocalls.
1557 -- Report of a fire in a creekbed behind some vineyards.
1634 -- Medical aid for a woman down on Adams Street.
1708 -- Medical aid for a man on Spring Street needing a ride to the hospital.
1814 -- Police responded to a disturbance on Charter Oak Avenue, with a man threatening someone with a metal pipe. Police arrested the 57-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of threats with intent to terrorize.
2218 -- Non-injury lift assist on Oak Avenue.
2222 -- Report of a suspicious man loitering on Sulphur Springs Avenue and looking into hotel room windows.
Saturday, Oct. 3
1219 -- Another law enforcement agency asked for assistance with a person who was threatening to enter a mandatory-evacuation zone one way or another.
1409 -- Following a traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue, police arrested a 28-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of an open container of cannabis.
1525 -- Report of flare-ups on Brittany Lane.
Sunday, Oct. 4
1136 -- Report of two suspicious men trying to get into a vehicle on Quail Court.
1424 -- Report of a tree on fire near a house on Meadowood Lane.
1456 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and dropping a cigarette out his window on Main Street.
1743 -- Report of a suspicious man at a Sylvaner Avenue home, claiming to be with an insurance company. The caller talked to the man through a security camera.
1751 -- Report of a plume of smoke on Spring Mountain.
1948 -- Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 39-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of violating probation.
Monday, Oct. 5
1456 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
2252 -- A caller said a person was yelling and throwing something at the caller outside a Main Street gas station. The person was last seen driving south in a tan Jeep.
