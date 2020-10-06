 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 29-Oct. 5
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Sept. 29

0854 -- Someone threw a rock through a back door on Dowdell Lane Monday night. Some items were stolen.

0955 -- Beer was reported stolen from a refrigerator in someone’s garage on Chablis Circle.

1324 -- Report of a suspicious truck on a Main Street property.

1628 -- Report of an unwanted man on a Main Street property. The man got into a verbal argument with the caller. Police took a report.

2057 -- Security cameras showed what looked like smoke coming from the back door of a house on Sylvaner Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.

2226 -- Report of a suspicious car at Meily Park.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

0226 -- Police took a vandalism report near Mills/La Fata.

0421 -- Report of a suspicious white truck on Pratt Avenue.

2030 -- An evacuated resident saw a glow behind his house on a security camera, and he wanted to make sure it wasn’t a fire.

Thursday, Oct. 1

1543 -- Report of a constant beeping coming from an alarm at a house on Charter Oak Avenue.

Friday, Oct. 2

0048 -- Medical aid for a person with a broken hip on Pope Street.

1201 -- An Android phone was reported lost.

1202 -- An officer fed someone’s pet on Madrona Avenue.

1212 -- A suspicious person was spotted on a security camera on Pope Street.

1400 -- A resident received a robotic-sounding call claiming to be from law enforcement. Police assured the resident that real police don’t send robocalls.

1557 -- Report of a fire in a creekbed behind some vineyards.

1634 -- Medical aid for a woman down on Adams Street.

1708 -- Medical aid for a man on Spring Street needing a ride to the hospital.

1814 -- Police responded to a disturbance on Charter Oak Avenue, with a man threatening someone with a metal pipe. Police arrested the 57-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of threats with intent to terrorize.

2218 -- Non-injury lift assist on Oak Avenue.

2222 -- Report of a suspicious man loitering on Sulphur Springs Avenue and looking into hotel room windows.

Saturday, Oct. 3

1219 -- Another law enforcement agency asked for assistance with a person who was threatening to enter a mandatory-evacuation zone one way or another.

1409 -- Following a traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue, police arrested a 28-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of an open container of cannabis.

1525 -- Report of flare-ups on Brittany Lane.

Sunday, Oct. 4

1136 -- Report of two suspicious men trying to get into a vehicle on Quail Court.

1424 -- Report of a tree on fire near a house on Meadowood Lane.

1456 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and dropping a cigarette out his window on Main Street.

1743 -- Report of a suspicious man at a Sylvaner Avenue home, claiming to be with an insurance company. The caller talked to the man through a security camera.

1751 -- Report of a plume of smoke on Spring Mountain.

1948 -- Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 39-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of violating probation.

Monday, Oct. 5

1456 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.

2252 -- A caller said a person was yelling and throwing something at the caller outside a Main Street gas station. The person was last seen driving south in a tan Jeep.

