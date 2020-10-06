St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 29-Oct. 5

1219 -- Another law enforcement agency asked for assistance with a person who was threatening to enter a mandatory-evacuation zone one way or another.

1409 -- Following a traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue, police arrested a 28-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of resisting arrest and possession of an open container of cannabis.

1525 -- Report of flare-ups on Brittany Lane.

Sunday, Oct. 4

1136 -- Report of two suspicious men trying to get into a vehicle on Quail Court.

1424 -- Report of a tree on fire near a house on Meadowood Lane.

1456 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and dropping a cigarette out his window on Main Street.

1743 -- Report of a suspicious man at a Sylvaner Avenue home, claiming to be with an insurance company. The caller talked to the man through a security camera.

1751 -- Report of a plume of smoke on Spring Mountain.

1948 -- Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 39-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of violating probation.

Monday, Oct. 5