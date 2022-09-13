St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 6-13

Tuesday, Sept. 6

2157 — Report of a possible drunk driver heading into oncoming traffic on Highway 29. Police stopped the car near Main/Adams and arrested the 39-year-old Montara man on suspicion of DUI.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

0119 — Report of a possible prowler shining a light into a house on Spring Street about 10-15 minutes ago. Police checked the area.

0712 — Report of a tree down blocking White Sulphur Springs Road and possibly bringing down phone lines.

0729 — A biker hit a downed oak tree on Howell Mountain Road. An officer moved it out of the roadway.

0756 — Someone’s driver’s license was found on Signorelli Circle.

0940 — Non-injury accident at Hollis/Pope.

1033 — A large white van had been parked near Madrona/Oak for over four days. Its owners were told to move it.

1139 — Police took a report on a fraud/scam.

1833 — Two carbon monoxide alarms were going off on Monte Vista.

Thursday, Sept. 8

0120 — Police cited a driver during a traffic stop near Deer Park Road.

0744 — Police cited a driver near Elmhurst/Spring Mountain.

0801 — Report of a loud leaf blower on Edwards Street.

1125 — A man asked police to check on his sister in St. Helena. Police checked at her residence and didn’t find her. It turned out she was at her other residence in Oakland.

1357 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

1634 — Police cited a driver near Howell Mountain/Silverado.

1749 — Report of a suspicious vehicle that regularly parks near a Charter Oak Avenue businesses while the business is closed.

1846 — Water was bubbling up on an Oak Avenue property.

1901 — A vehicle parked on College Avenue was keyed over the weekend.

2149 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost causing an accident near Main/Dowdell.

Friday, Sept. 9

0045 — While checking an occupied vehicle on Crane Avenue, police arrested a 36-year-old San Bruno man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Santa Clara County.

0751 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

1050 — Concrete trucks were seen illegally crossing the Pope Street Bridge this morning.

1124 — Police cited a driver on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1612 — A child was stuck inside a locked vehicle on Spring Street. The child unlocked the vehicle.

1616 — Report of a man walking into traffic in the elm tunnel.

1746 — There was a snake inside a Dean York Lane home.

1949 — Police cited an unlicensed driver and towed their vehicle at Pope/Main.

2015 — Medical aid on Main Street for a server with heat exhaustion or maybe a heart attack.

2032 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

2035 — Police cited a driver for following an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing. The other car was following within two car lengths of the emergency vehicle, at the same speed.

2118 — Police took a report on an elder abuse case.

2210 — Report of a dog barking and crying outside a vacant Granada Court home. All was quiet when police arrived.

2216 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and reminded the occupants that the park was closed for the night.

Saturday, Sept. 10

0107 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0210 — Police issued a parking citation near Hunt/Church.

0521 — Police cited an unlicensed driver and towed their vehicle north of the elm tunnel.

0825 — Report of a water outage on Howell Mountain Road.

1126 — Report of sewage backing up on an Oak Avenue property.

1134 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.

1417 — Medical aid for a woman who fell and hit her head on Voorhees Circle.

1743 — Report of an unwelcome man smoking and throwing cigarette butts onto someone’s property on Pratt Avenue. The caller had told him to go away, but the man ignored him.

1853 — Report of a big water leak on Saint James Drive, with water rushing into the street.

2050 — Report of someone sleeping near the playground at Mary Fryer Park.

2219 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2226 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

2307 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Main.

Sunday, Sept. 11

0103 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0127 — Report of two people fighting on Main Street.

0838 — Report of an abandoned pickup on Pine Street.

0943 — An employee at a local business reported being threatened and harassed at work on Saturday. A relative of the family that owns the business reportedly caused a disturbance with his profane and degrading language involving politics. The employee left a message with the business owner and will call the police if it happens again.

1200 — Report of a drippy drinking fountain that might need attention at Mary Fryer Park.

1207 — Report of loud construction noise at a house on Grove Court.

1320 — A woman asked to talk to an officer about marital problems. She and her children from a previous marriage would be staying with relatives for a while outside Napa County.

1810 — Report of a sprinkler head shooting water into the air on Spring Street.

1844 — Police removed an unwanted customer from a Main Street business.

1935 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

1958 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2000 — Police took a report on a child abuse case.

2254 — Police checked an occupied vehicle at Crane Park and reminded the occupants that the park was closed for the night.

Monday, Sept. 12

0110 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 33-year-old Tampa man on suspicion of DUI.

0409 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Whitehall Lane.

1804 — Report of a man hitting someone on Pope Street. Police took a report.

1838 — Police responded to a verbal altercation on Pope Street.

2139 — PG&E reported a power outage on Main Street north of Madrona Avenue, with an estimated restoration of 1:13 a.m. According to Cal Fire, an electrical wire was arcing near Lodi Lane. There was no fire.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

0408 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle near Main/Spring and notified the occupants of the city’s no-camping ordinance.