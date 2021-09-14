St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 7-13

Tuesday, Sept. 7
0727 — Public Works found a small bag of marijuana near the baseball fields next to the primary school.
0846 — Medical aid for a person with an anaphylactic response on Hunt Avenue.
0932 — A FedEx package was stolen from the front porch of a Spring Mountain Road home.
1051 — Elementary school staff asked for the school resource officer’s help.
1243 — A 6-year-old boy was reported missing from McCorkle Avenue. He was soon found safe.
1340 — Report of a woman in a chef’s uniform driving recklessly and passing vehicles illegally on a three-wheel motorcycle on northbound Highway 29 in Yountville. The CHP was notified.
1445 — Report of a bat flying around inside a Main Street building.
2323 — An iPhone was reported stolen from Grayson Avenue. It was pinging in Napa.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
0759 — Report of a pickup parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.
0949 — The railroad crossing arms on Hunt Avenue kept going up and down.
0957 — The southbound left-turn arrow at Main/Pope wasn’t working, causing vehicles to back up and use the gas station to get around the light.
1413 — Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.
1929 — Medical aid for a man who fell from a vehicle on Charter Oak Avenue.
2005 — A caller on Main Street asked if there was a water leak by, since their water pressure was very low. Public Works said they were working on a broken water pipe that was affecting water service to some businesses.
2018 — Report of water in the street near Mills/Main, in connection with the broken water pipe.
Thursday, Sept. 9
0758 — Police cited someone for texting and driving on Main Street.
0927 — A cell phone was found on Madrona Avenue and later returned to its owner.
1008 — A victim of domestic violence asked for help moving out of her home and finding a safe place for her and her children. Police helped her and took a report.
1707 — Police responded to a 911 call on Monte Vista and arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery, robbery, violating probation and driving with a suspended license.
2148 — Report of a vehicle over a ledge near Mund/Deer Park. No injuries were reported.
2200 — A caller reported seeing lights flashing on a power line near Oak/Mitchell. Police hadn’t received any calls regarding fires or power failures. The caller was referred to PG&E.
Friday, Sept. 10
0003 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 43-year-old Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.
0725 — A harvest truck hit a pole and fell partially off the road near Howell Mountain/Oakwood. Nobody was hurt.
1009 — A nurse asked police to check on a patient on Hunt Avenue.
1019 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost swerving into oncoming traffic on Highway 29.
1046 — Report of a reckless driver trying to pass in the center lane of Main Street.
1218 — Medical aid for a 5-year-old feeling ill on Grayson Avenue.
1540 — Report of a large flow of traffic around the high school on Grayson Avenue. The caller asked for information on traffic studies.
1647 — A student asked for help contacting parents after missing the bus.
1711 — Report of a very wide rental truck trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.
2301 — Report of a drunk driver swerving all over Main Street. Police arrested a 33-year-old Oakland woman on suspicion of DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol, and resisting arrest.
Saturday, Sept. 11
0109 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 45-year-old Oakland woman on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
0144 — Medical aid for a woman with an ankle injury on Tainter Street.
0144 — Medical aid/lift assist on Pope Street.
0719 — An officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle on Crane Avenue. The officer found the keys inside and returned them to the owner.
1032 — Following a traffic stop at Deer Park/Silverado, police arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and violating bail.
1216 — Police received a barking dog complaint from Sylvaner Avenue.
1500 — Medical aid for a sick person on Mariposa Lane.
1512 — Report of a lost or abandoned cat on Oak Avenue.
Sunday, Sept. 12
0540 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Crane Avenue.
1419 — Police contacted a woman with two children holding a sign on Adams Street. The kids were sitting in the shade, and they had water and food.
1501 — Gunshots were heard in the hills west of Vallejo Street.
1641 — Report of power or phone lines hanging down on Spring Street.
1712 — Report of a parked vehicle sticking out into the road on Silverado Trail south of the Pope Street Bridge.
1731 — Medical aid on Silverado Trail past the Pope Street Bridge.
1821 — Report of a gray Honda blocking Monte Vista.
1844 — Report of loud amplified music on McCorkle Avenue.
1853 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
1939 — Report of a man acting erratically, being denied access to a business, making threats and driving drunk near Spring/Main.
Monday, Sept. 13
0026 — A man pushed his way through the doors of a Hunt Avenue store. He started making threats after being told the store was closed. He was described as a white man wearing a dirty white shirt, tan shorts and a baseball cap. He had a white pit bull. Police checked the area and told the manager to call again if the man returns.
0625 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius on Kearney Street. A handful of parts were left sitting on the ground.
1039 — Report of a reckless driver in a Porsche on northbound Highway 29 at Big Tree Road.
1214 — Report of continuous speeding and loud, noisy vehicles on Riesling Way.
1217 — Someone found a duffel bag near the railroad tracks.
1315 — Medical aid on Vineyard Avenue.
1405 — Non-injury hit-and-run on La Fata Street.
1804 — An iPhone was found near Dowdell/Main.
1833 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius on Wallis Court.
