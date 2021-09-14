 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 7-13
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 7-13

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Grape truck crashes on Old Howell Mountain Road

A truck hauling grapes crashed on Old Howell Mountain Road near Oakwood last Friday. Nobody was hurt.

 David Knudsen photo

Tuesday, Sept. 7

0727 — Public Works found a small bag of marijuana near the baseball fields next to the primary school.

0846 — Medical aid for a person with an anaphylactic response on Hunt Avenue.

0932 — A FedEx package was stolen from the front porch of a Spring Mountain Road home.

1051 — Elementary school staff asked for the school resource officer’s help.

1243 — A 6-year-old boy was reported missing from McCorkle Avenue. He was soon found safe.

1340 — Report of a woman in a chef’s uniform driving recklessly and passing vehicles illegally on a three-wheel motorcycle on northbound Highway 29 in Yountville. The CHP was notified.

1445 — Report of a bat flying around inside a Main Street building.

2323 — An iPhone was reported stolen from Grayson Avenue. It was pinging in Napa.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

0759 — Report of a pickup parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.

0949 — The railroad crossing arms on Hunt Avenue kept going up and down.

0957 — The southbound left-turn arrow at Main/Pope wasn’t working, causing vehicles to back up and use the gas station to get around the light.

1413 — Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.

1929 — Medical aid for a man who fell from a vehicle on Charter Oak Avenue.

2005 — A caller on Main Street asked if there was a water leak by, since their water pressure was very low. Public Works said they were working on a broken water pipe that was affecting water service to some businesses.

2018 — Report of water in the street near Mills/Main, in connection with the broken water pipe.

Thursday, Sept. 9

0758 — Police cited someone for texting and driving on Main Street.

0927 — A cell phone was found on Madrona Avenue and later returned to its owner.

1008 — A victim of domestic violence asked for help moving out of her home and finding a safe place for her and her children. Police helped her and took a report.

1707 — Police responded to a 911 call on Monte Vista and arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery, robbery, violating probation and driving with a suspended license.

2148 — Report of a vehicle over a ledge near Mund/Deer Park. No injuries were reported.

2200 — A caller reported seeing lights flashing on a power line near Oak/Mitchell. Police hadn’t received any calls regarding fires or power failures. The caller was referred to PG&E.

Friday, Sept. 10

0003 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell, police arrested a 43-year-old Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI and driving without a license.

0725 — A harvest truck hit a pole and fell partially off the road near Howell Mountain/Oakwood. Nobody was hurt.

1009 — A nurse asked police to check on a patient on Hunt Avenue.

1019 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost swerving into oncoming traffic on Highway 29.

1046 — Report of a reckless driver trying to pass in the center lane of Main Street.

1218 — Medical aid for a 5-year-old feeling ill on Grayson Avenue.

1540 — Report of a large flow of traffic around the high school on Grayson Avenue. The caller asked for information on traffic studies.

1647 — A student asked for help contacting parents after missing the bus.

1711 — Report of a very wide rental truck trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.

2301 — Report of a drunk driver swerving all over Main Street. Police arrested a 33-year-old Oakland woman on suspicion of DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol, and resisting arrest.

Saturday, Sept. 11

0109 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Adams, police arrested a 45-year-old Oakland woman on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

0144 — Medical aid for a woman with an ankle injury on Tainter Street.

0144 — Medical aid/lift assist on Pope Street.

0719 — An officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle on Crane Avenue. The officer found the keys inside and returned them to the owner.

1032 — Following a traffic stop at Deer Park/Silverado, police arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and violating bail.

1216 — Police received a barking dog complaint from Sylvaner Avenue.

1500 — Medical aid for a sick person on Mariposa Lane.

1512 — Report of a lost or abandoned cat on Oak Avenue.

Sunday, Sept. 12

0540 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Crane Avenue.

1419 — Police contacted a woman with two children holding a sign on Adams Street. The kids were sitting in the shade, and they had water and food.

1501 — Gunshots were heard in the hills west of Vallejo Street.

1641 — Report of power or phone lines hanging down on Spring Street.

1712 — Report of a parked vehicle sticking out into the road on Silverado Trail south of the Pope Street Bridge.

1731 — Medical aid on Silverado Trail past the Pope Street Bridge.

1821 — Report of a gray Honda blocking Monte Vista.

1844 — Report of loud amplified music on McCorkle Avenue.

1853 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.

1939 — Report of a man acting erratically, being denied access to a business, making threats and driving drunk near Spring/Main.

Monday, Sept. 13

0026 — A man pushed his way through the doors of a Hunt Avenue store. He started making threats after being told the store was closed. He was described as a white man wearing a dirty white shirt, tan shorts and a baseball cap. He had a white pit bull. Police checked the area and told the manager to call again if the man returns.

0625 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius on Kearney Street. A handful of parts were left sitting on the ground.

1039 — Report of a reckless driver in a Porsche on northbound Highway 29 at Big Tree Road.

1214 — Report of continuous speeding and loud, noisy vehicles on Riesling Way.

1217 — Someone found a duffel bag near the railroad tracks.

1315 — Medical aid on Vineyard Avenue.

1405 — Non-injury hit-and-run on La Fata Street.

1804 — An iPhone was found near Dowdell/Main.

1833 — A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius on Wallis Court.

Iraq War veteran and St. Helena native LJ Montelli talks about his new job as a St. Helena police officer.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News