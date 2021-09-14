St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 7-15

1413 — Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.

1929 — Medical aid for a man who fell from a vehicle on Charter Oak Avenue.

2005 — A caller on Main Street asked if there was a water leak by, since their water pressure was very low. Public Works said they were working on a broken water pipe that was affecting water service to some businesses.

2018 — Report of water in the street near Mills/Main, in connection with the broken water pipe.

Thursday, Sept. 9

0758 — Police cited someone for texting and driving on Main Street.

0927 — A cell phone was found on Madrona Avenue and later returned to its owner.

1008 — A victim of domestic violence asked for help moving out of her home and finding a safe place for her and her children. Police helped her and took a report.

1707 — Police responded to a 911 call on Monte Vista and arrested a 29-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery, robbery, violating probation and driving with a suspended license.

2148 — Report of a vehicle over a ledge near Mund/Deer Park. No injuries were reported.