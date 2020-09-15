St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 8-14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Sept. 8

0748 -- Report of a water leak in a vineyard behind the library.

0909 -- Report of someone using an extremely loud leaf blower and blowing dust around on Vallejo Street.

1002 -- Report of two dogs running loose near Main/Charter Oak.

1132 -- Multiple callers reported a disabled semi truck blocking the southbound lane of Highway 29 near Lodi Lane. The CHP was notified.

1209 -- A caller was concerned about a pit bull in the Stockton Street area.

1359 -- A person reported receiving a scam phone call.

1408 -- Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Hunt Avenue.

1409 -- A person brought in a fraudulent check. Police took a report.

1605 -- A caller asked how to contact the county trapper to help with a raccoon problem.

1620 -- A caller was concerned about the smoke and asked whether St. Helena was going to be evacuated. Police said there was no active fires around St. Helena and no evacuations.

Wednesday, Sept. 9