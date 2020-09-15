St. Helena Police Log, Sept. 8-14

Tuesday, Sept. 8
0748 -- Report of a water leak in a vineyard behind the library.
0909 -- Report of someone using an extremely loud leaf blower and blowing dust around on Vallejo Street.
1002 -- Report of two dogs running loose near Main/Charter Oak.
1132 -- Multiple callers reported a disabled semi truck blocking the southbound lane of Highway 29 near Lodi Lane. The CHP was notified.
1209 -- A caller was concerned about a pit bull in the Stockton Street area.
1359 -- A person reported receiving a scam phone call.
1408 -- Medical aid for a man feeling ill on Hunt Avenue.
1409 -- A person brought in a fraudulent check. Police took a report.
1605 -- A caller asked how to contact the county trapper to help with a raccoon problem.
1620 -- A caller was concerned about the smoke and asked whether St. Helena was going to be evacuated. Police said there was no active fires around St. Helena and no evacuations.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
0321 -- Report of two suspicious men on Allison Avenue and Signorelli Circle. One was going through a recycling bin.
0748 -- A vehicle was leaking fluid on Spring Mountain Road.
0751 -- A car got egged on Signorelli Circle overnight.
1641 -- Report of a man stumbling near Main Street and then driving off in a truck. Police arrested the 81-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI.
Thursday, Sept. 10
1439 -- Report of a man in boxer briefs yelling in front of a driveway on Bella Vista Court.
1830 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on southbound Highway 29 near Big Tree Road. Police arrested the 63-year-old Overland Park, Kansas woman on suspicion of DUI.
2250 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a suspicious car that had been parked in someone’s driveway in Calistoga and was last seen heading toward St. Helena.
Friday, Sept. 11
0137 -- Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Adams Street and told the driver about the city ordinance prohibiting overnight sleeping in cars.
0336 -- Non-injury lift assist on Spring Street.
0511 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
0523 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail.
1502 -- Police were called about a rattlesnake near an electricity meter on Madrona Avenue.
1504 -- A person provided information about their pets in case they got loose. Police advised the person to have the pets microchipped in case their collars come off.
1715 -- Report of a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29 approaching St. Helena.
1817 -- Report of a driver swerving all over the road near Main/Elmhurst.
2043 -- Report of a weird buzzing noise coming from a neighbor’s house on Spring Street. An officer determined it was either a pool pump or a water fountain.
Saturday, Sept. 12
1538 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving all over northbound Highway 29 at Grayson Avenue. Police determined the driver was not drunk.
1651 -- Police cited a car parked in a disabled parking space on Main Street.
1937 -- Report of a loud party on Magnolia Avenue. An hour later, police were told it was getting even louder.
2206 -- Report of a loud party on Hillview Place.
2313 -- Police were notified of a child custody dispute.
Sunday, Sept. 13
0644 -- Report of a large tree down across both lanes of Spring Mountain Road.
1226 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Main/Adams.
1948 -- Police were told that some children had reported a male neighbor taking photos of them. Police contacted the neighbor, who denied taking photos.
Monday, Sept. 14
0332 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Crinella, police cited someone for driving without a license.
1016 -- Police picked up a loose three-legged dog near Hunt/Main.
1756 -- People in the lobby reported ongoing neighbor problems. It was a civil matter.
1928 -- Non-injury hit-and-run involving a parked car on Main Street. The responsible vehicle was described as a big white Dodge with a camper, last seen heading north on Highway 29.
2024 -- Non-injury lift assist on Spring Street.
