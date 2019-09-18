Tuesday, Sept. 10
0821 -- Report of two people possibly living and sleeping in a blue Acura on Crinella Drive for three weeks. Police tagged the car to be towed in 72 hours.
1214 -- A 16-year-old boy was caught shoplifting at a Main Street business and was refusing to give his name to the store manager.
1359 -- A resident got a call from someone claiming to be from Social Security. The caller said something about money laundering, bank withdrawals and federal marshals. The resident gave the caller his date of birth and the last four digits of his Social Security number. It was a scam. Police referred him to the sheriff’s office.
1403 -- An approximately 60-year-old woman was trying to dig her deceased husband out of his grave with her hands at the cemetery. She usually has a social worker accompany her to the cemetery, but today she was alone. She was not aggressive, but she was determined to put her husband in the sun and revive him.
1551 -- Police followed up on a child custody issue.
1630 -- A tree limb came down near Main/Adams. It was touching a gray car.
1728 -- An elm tree limb fell on Monday afternoon and badly damaged a black Prius parked on Main Street. It dented the roof and smashed the windows.
1914 -- A large friendly lab was hanging out with football players at the football field on Grayson Avenue. Police picked it up.
2040 -- A woman asked to talk to an officer about a possible scam involving her car.
2357 -- Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
0749 -- Police cited two cars parked in a red zone near Fulton/Main.
1017 -- Report of a reckless driver passing on the right on northbound Highway 29 in Rutherford. Police cited the driver, and a witness signed the citation.
1036 -- A woman reported being harassed by a man over a supposed $30 debt.
1246 -- A teen was selling candy and asking for money for a St. Helena athletic team. A passerby didn’t believe him because it was during school hours.
1701 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 at Ehlers Lane.
1844 -- Someone left graffiti at the Stonebridge wells.
Thursday, Sept. 12
1042 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Boyson Lane.
1503 -- Medical aid on Vineyard Avenue.
1627 -- Medical aid for a man on Adams Street who fell Wednesday night and has been weak all day.
1631 -- A black Audi almost hit two kids in the crosswalk at Pope/Starr at about 3:20. The caller requested extra patrol when kids are going to and from school.
2001 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 30-year-old Napa man for a misdemeanor warrant, violating probation, and driving with a suspended license.
Friday, Sept. 13
0739 -- Medical aid for a woman having a possible allergic reaction on San Juan Court.
0850 -- Police responded to a bomb threat at the high school. After a thorough search of the campus, police and school staff determined the threat was not credible. Classes resumed as usual.
0939 -- Report of people smoking in the Meily Park parking lot, despite “no smoking” signs.
0952 -- Non-injury accident involving a grape truck and a car at Madrona/Main.
1241 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Mitchell.
1243 -- A business reported that deposits were being deposited into a false account.
1324 -- People were smoking at Lyman Park.
1546 -- Report of a reckless driver at Main/Saint Andrews.
1804 -- Report of two cars racing on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1833 -- A group of kids were pulling branches off trees in the back of Meily Park.
1838 -- There was an audible alarm going off in the Magnolia Oaks subdivision.
1844 -- A Toyota Sienna was keyed three or four times on Hunt Avenue.
2016 -- Someone found $50 in the Safeway parking lot.
2221 -- Police responded to a loud party on Chiles Avenue.
Saturday, Sept. 14
0003 -- Police were asked to check on a man who was sitting on the side of Main Street where he might get hit by a car.
0019 -- Police found fresh graffiti in the elm tunnel.
2012 -- A homeowner was having trouble with his short-term rental clients, and he wanted police to stand by while he met with them.
2140 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
2201 -- Loud music was audible from Rosebud Lane.
Sunday, Sept. 15
0252 -- A Tainter Street resident heard strange sounds outside the house and wanted police to check the area.
0842 -- A German shepherd was left tied to a post near the library.
1218 -- Medical aid for an unconscious person on Vineyard Avenue.
1424 -- A black truck was doing donuts in the parking lot at Crane Park.
1708 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Niebaum Lane.
1847 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Main/Crinella.
Monday, Sept. 16
0720 -- A car accident was blocking both lanes of Howell Mountain Road near Big Rock Road.
0848 -- Graffiti was found in the women’s bathroom at Meily Park. Public Works cleaned it up.
1157 -- There was trash all over the road at Charter Oak/Main.
1232 -- Medical aid for a women with low blood pressure on Palmer Drive.
1316 -- A man from a La Fata Street business was supposed to receive a $5,500 check in the mail, but it had apparently been stolen by someone and cashed by an insurance company in Boston. He contacted the bank, which was trying to get the money back.
1347 -- Medical aid for a worker who cut his finger off at a construction site on Zinfandel Lane.
1517 -- Police cited a car parked in a school bus zone near Oak/Adams.
1523 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
1729 -- Report of antifreeze being dumped down a storm drain on Crinella Drive.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
0119 -- Police arrested a 51-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being under the influence of drugs.