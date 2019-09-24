Tuesday, Sept. 17
0613 -- Report of an aggressive pit bull on Sylvaner Avenue.
0836 -- Report of a man laboring to breath inside a Mustang on Dowdell Lane.
1047 -- A man was seen trying to open the locked door of a car parked on Sylvaner Avenue. He looked around, then walked toward Spring Street. He was a white man in his 20s with long blond hair, wearing a dark T-shirt, light-colored jeans and a backpack.
1137 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Del Campo Court.
1333 -- Report of an agitated man having a loud conversation on his phone on Adams Street. He raised his voice when someone walked by. He was last seen walking down Adams toward Main Street.
1421 -- Someone left graffiti on La Fata Street.
1525 -- Report of a reckless driver near Spring Mountain/Madrona.
1815 -- Medical aid for a person who injured their hip during yoga class on Spring Street.
2311 -- Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on Highway 29 in Rutherford.
2311 -- Police arrested a 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of DUI, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and violation of probation.
2346 -- Report of a juvenile sneaking out of the house on Stockton Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
0727 -- A pickup overturned on Howell Mountain Road. Nobody was hurt.
0828 -- Grapes were cut off the vine and left on the ground at a Crane Avenue vineyard. Police took a vandalism report.
1351 -- Following a traffic stop at Money/Adams, police arrested a 46-year-old Calistoga man for a misdemeanor warrant.
1437 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
1509 -- A car had been parked on Starr Avenue for a month.
1518 -- A Sylvaner Avenue resident brought police a copy of a letter he will be sending his neighbor regarding civil disputes they’ve had. He said he’s felt threatened in the past when confronting the neighbor about a fence and tree branches. Police confirmed it was a civil matter and told him to call 911 if he ever feels like he’s in danger.
1651 -- A kid on a motorized scooter had yelled at a pedestrian to move near Spring/Valley View.
2051 -- A man said his ex-wife was violating a restraining order by coming to his workplace and trying to contact him.
2242 -- Report of three men trying to open cars on Hunt Avenue. They ran away when an alarm went off.
2323 -- Police were asked to check on a man who seemed confused. He was last seen on Crane Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 19
0056 -- Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Hunt Avenue and arrested a 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal threats.
0654 -- Medical aid for person with stomach pain on Main Street.
0904 -- Police responded to a domestic violence call on Meadowood Lane.
0909 -- A person called 911, concerned that an Adams Street bank hadn’t opened yet. It opened while the caller was on the line with police.
0933 -- A man reportedly stole a bag of merchandise from a Main Street business. Police arrested the 56-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of shoplifting.
1215 -- Report of a drunk driver weaving on Silverado Trail near Taplin Lane.
1248 -- Police cited a car with an expired handicapped placard that was parked in a blue zone on Hunt Avenue.
1303 -- A woman reported being followed to work by a man in a tan Tesla.
1431 -- Police were asked to check on a woman who might be experiencing a manic episode on Redondo Court.
1433 -- Someone reportedly stole a pair of $40 gloves. The rightful owner was going to let it slide, but the suspect’s wife was making a big deal about it, so the owner decided to press charges. Police arrested the 45-year-old Santa Rosa woman on suspicion of criminal threats.
1501 -- Someone ran over a mailbox on Pratt Avenue.
1507 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Del Campo Court.
1516 -- Following a traffic stop at Spring/Crane, police detained a 59-year-old Hillsdale, New Jersey resident on suspicion of DUI.
1734 -- Report of someone power-washing after hours on Spring Street.
1747 -- A man reportedly tried to break into a car on Main Street. He smashed a window and had a screwdriver. He was a short, thin black man wearing a white hoodie. He was in a white Toyota Corolla.
1902 -- A Collie was reported missing from Hudson Avenue.
2008 -- A small coin purse was found at Adams/Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
2335 -- Police responded to a loud party on Edwards Street. The revelers hadn’t been aware of the noise ordinance and agreed to stop.
Friday, Sept. 20
0938 -- Report of a woman using drugs in a car at Main/Dowdell.
1142 -- Smoke was seen observing coming out of a container being hauled by a garbage truck.
1408 -- A Yorkie was found on Main Street.
1902 -- Report of an unwelcome visitor on a bike outside a Redondo Court home.
2038 -- Medical aid for a pregnant woman having sharp pains on Hunt Avenue.
2111 -- A Grayson Avenue resident reported having problems with a female neighbor who’s been acting strangely. One time she came over asking for cigarettes and started knocking down bikes and scooters. Then she was seen carrying something – it wasn’t clear what – into her house from the caller’s property. On Thursday the caller noticed that her vehicle antenna was bent. The caller also suspected the neighbor of stealing bike pegs. Police took a report.
2159 -- A fallen olive tree was blocking both lanes of Hudson Avenue near Pine Street.
2219 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
2235 -- Report of a drunk man stumbling near Main/Elmhurst. Police arrested the 31-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication and a probation violation.
Saturday, Sept. 21
0756 -- A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle for three days.
0825 -- Three men reported being sold a fake Rolex watch for $400. They said the man who sold it had been dressed nicely and offered to sell jewelry and watches. They thought he might be targeting people like vineyard workers who use cash.
1308 -- Report of a black tour bus parked in a red zone at Oak/Spring. It was gone when police arrived.
1344 -- Police took an assault/battery report.
1641 -- Medical aid for a person who briefly lost consciousness on Main Street.
1716 -- Medical aid on Main Street.
1806 -- Medical aid for a customer going in and out of consciousness in front of a Main Street restaurant.
1821 -- A resident of Laguna Seca Court said baked goods had been stolen from her house, which she usually leaves unlocked. She asked an officer to walk through the house with her to see if there was anything else missing.
2227 -- Someone was riding a dirt bike on the flood project site.
Sunday, Sept. 22
0045 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 31-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.
0114 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
0229 -- A woman was worried about her juvenile son whom she hadn’t seen or heard from since Friday.
0517 -- Two big dogs were loose near Adams/Stockton. The caller said they barked and chased her into her house.
0826 -- Lift assist on Allyn Avenue.
1103 -- Police cited a car with an obstructed license plate at College/Pope.
1133 -- Police issued parking tickets on Meadowcreek Circle.
1159 -- A brown pit bull/lab mix was found. The dog has a microchip.
1222 -- A toilet near the Crane Park tennis courts was flushing continuously.
1309 -- Water was leaking from the ground on Tainter Street.
1959 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and almost crashing into bushes and the sidewalk on Pope Street. She parked at a gas station, and when she and her male passenger got out, the caller could see Coors Light beer cars near the front seat. Police arrested the 33-year-old Calistoga woman on suspicion of DUI.
2347 -- Lift assist on Del Campo Court.
Monday, Sept. 23
0733 -- A caller reported being cut off by a wine tour van speeding down the center turn lane of Highway 29. It turned onto Zinfandel Lane.
1126 -- Someone left graffiti on a building on Dowdell Lane.
1252 -- Report of a vegetation fire with power lines down on Deer Park Road.
1742 -- A business received an angry and threatening phone call from an unknown person.
1905 -- Report of an out-of-control juvenile on McCorkle Avenue.
2244 -- Report of loud equipment noise on Crane Avenue.