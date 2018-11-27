Monday, Nov. 19
0708 -- Police checked for speeders on Spring Mountain Road.
0756 -- A caller received a fraudulent voicemail about Social Security. Police advised the caller not to give out their Social Security number of any other personal information over the phone.
0802 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Silverado Trail and turning onto Pope Street.
0822 -- Police checked for speeders on Spring, Pope/Starr, Sulphur Springs and South Crane.
1314 -- A caller reported getting a suspicious phone call from possible scammers asking for donations and claiming to be with Kids Smile or a similar program.
1405 -- Medical aid for an elderly woman on Los Robles Court.
1608 -- A car ran out of gas in the center lane of Highway 29 near Inglewood Avenue. A passerby was helping the female driver push the car into the gas station, but needed help with traffic control while crossing the southbound lane.
1646 -- A car was vandalized.
1823 -- Medical aid on Bella Vista Court.
2353 -- Shots or fireworks were heard in the distance.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
06:49 – Officer gave a verbal warning following a traffic stop at Spring Mountain Vineyards on Spring Mountain Road.
07:26 – Officer initiated activity for speeding vehicles on Spring Mountain Road.
09:52 – Officer gave verbal warning for speeding vehicles at Pope Street and College Avenue.
10:18 – Report of trucks illegally parked and leaving trailers on Elmhurst Avenue, across from the middle school. Gone on arrival.
10:51 – Report of unauthorized activity on business bank account, assisted citizen at police office.
14:06 – Cars parked in handicap spaces without placards displayed or having handicap license plates on Hunt Avenue.
18:24 – Child Protective Services employee requests officer to assist at a residence regarding child abuse allegations against the father, who is known to become angry and volatile.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
05:16 – Two or three-car collision involving a Jeep and a pickup truck on Main Street near Gotts. Referred to another agency.
18:00 – Traffic hazard on Highway 29 and Big Tree Road. Big, white motorhome with two ATVs heading southbound from Calistoga, causing sparks. Gone on arrival.
20:19 – Officers assisted with fire alarm on Oak Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 22
00:46 – Traffic stop in the 100 block of Main Street. St. Helena woman, 22, arrested for DUI. Released with a signed promise to appear in court.
01:59 – Three or four people screaming, fighting and yelling for about 15 minutes at the Oak Avenue apartments on Oak Avenue. Subjects included at least two females wearing dark gray clothing.
0:508 – Three people screaming and fighting outside RP’s home on Allison Avenue.
14:37 – Two dogs, a golden lab and a German shepherd, loose on Main Street, will be detained by staff.
15:29 – Friends on a walk discovered an irrigation line with a major water leak at home under construction on Kearney Street. As subjects got closer to turn off water, they discovered a window had been broken.
17:29 – A creamy white, male pitbull, named “Buddy” was lost in the downtown area.
18:14 – Hazardous situation reported, tree in the power lines in the front yard of a home on Silverado Trail, St. Helena.
20:51 – Officers advised of an allegedly drunk driver eastbound on Highway 128 from Petrified Forest Road in a white Ford pickup truck.
21:35 – Black wallet case with phone and credit cards missing, reported at the Police Department.
Friday, Nov. 23
22:11 – Officer warned driver at Howell Mountain Road and Silverado Trail.
Saturday, Nov. 24
03:43 – RP thinks there’s someone in the house after hearing footsteps. After searching premise on Mariposa Lane, officers saw no sign that anyone had been in the residence or yard.
12:28 – RP found a German shepherd on Edwards Street. Dog placed in kennel until owner can be located.
15:06 – Minor injury accident involving three vehicles at Main Street and Charter Oak Avenue. RP states she is OK, but a female in another vehicle is bleeding from the head. Units dispatched. Southbound lane blocked, one patient transported to Queen of the Valley Hospital.
19:21 – Caller reports a possible intoxicated driver in an older car that was swerving all over the road from Calistoga, now at Madrona Avenue and Main Street. Officer followed vehicle, noted no questionable driving observations.
19:30 – Mother calls from out of state, reports a crisis situation at her daughter’s home, where 14-year-old son is angry and breaking dishes. Officers responded, assisted and followed up with RP.
20:39 – Officer flagged down by person reporting possible drunk driver at Main and Zinfandel.
21:12 – Suspicious circumstances on Meadowcreek Circle: Small white car parked for a couple of hours while several other cars park near it, stay for a few minutes and then leave.
22:01 – Resident reports a vehicle just went tearing down Fulton Lane toward the end of the street. Driver is revving the engine.
22:22 – Resident reports it some like a vehicle is stuck in the mud in her vineyard. She can hear people yelling and engine revving. Officers responded.
Sunday, Nov. 25
00:28 – Resident reports a group of male and females yelling and possibly trying to steal his mother’s car on Monte Vista Avenue. Officers contacted male subject inside vehicle that he thought was his. Police arrested 30-year-old American Canyon man and charged him with public intoxication.