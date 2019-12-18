Officer Melissa Brown of the St. Helena Police Department will take over as school resource officer (SRO) in early February after undergoing training.
The SRO works with St. Helena Unified School District personnel to provide a security presence on campus, reduce tobacco use by students, teach students about the hazards of tobacco use, and enforce state laws regarding the underage use of tobacco and e-cigarettes.
The position is funded through June 2021 by a California Tobacco Law Enforcement Grant.
The previous SRO was Officer Stephanie Lupien, who resigned from the St. Helena Police Department in November for family reasons.
Brown has been a St. Helena police officer for more than three years, and has previously served as community liaison officer and volunteer coordinator. She will attend School Resource Officer School in mid-January before taking on the new role.
