The general phone number for the St. Helena Police Department is not working Monday morning, and non-emergency callers are being advised to call 707-312-1228 as an alternative.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Emergency calls to the department in Napa County should still be placed to 911.

There was no estimate for when the regular phone number would be operable in the alert from the department at 7:11 a.m. Monday.