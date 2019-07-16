As part of its ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian safety in St. Helena, the St. Helena Police Department will conduct a pedestrian safety enforcement operation on Wednesday, July 24.
The operation will focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
St. Helena police officers, partnered with the Napa office of the California Highway Patrol, will conduct enforcement operations at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and or injuries. Officers and police volunteers dressed in plainclothes will be crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way. Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation may be issued warnings or citations.
Crosswalk enforcement actions are an effective way to communicate pedestrian right-of-way laws to both drivers and pedestrians. The St. Helena Police Department conducts pedestrian enforcement actions in response to community requests and to educate the public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings.
Since 2012, St. Helena has experienced seven vehicle-vs.-pedestrian incidents downtown, three in residential areas, and one in a school zone. Over that same period, St. Helena has experienced five vehicle-vs.-bicyclist incidents downtown, two in residential areas, and three in a school zone.
One fatal traffic collision involving a bicyclist occurred in May 2015 when a bicyclist collided into a large box truck on Main Street north of Charter Oak Avenue.
The St. Helena Police Department is committed to preventing these tragic deaths and is leading the effort with proactive enforcement and education programs. The department is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking, and bicycling throughout St. Helena.