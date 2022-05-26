St. Helena police release photo of car suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run

Police released a photo Thursday of the car they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run that injured St. Helena Star freelance sportswriter Garrett Whitt.

Whitt was crossing Main Street at Spring Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in his motorized wheelchair when a car hit him in the southbound lane. Whitt, who has cerebral palsy, was returning home from a St. Helena High School softball game.

Police on Thursday described the car as a silver or sand-colored Toyota Camry from the 1999-2001 model years, rather than the initial description of a silver Corolla. The vehicle is believed to have sustained noticeable damage in the area of its front left bumper when it struck the heavy motorized wheelchair.

Whitt broke his right leg and was airlifted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on Wednesday. Whitt's friend Ray Particelli said the surgery was successful and a CAT scan came back negative. Whitt was listed in "stable" condition on Thursday morning.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

