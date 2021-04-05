St. Helena police release photos in connection with property crime investigation

The St. Helena Police Department released photos Sunday of three people police are trying to identify in connection with a property crime investigation.
Police say the crimes occurred shortly after midnight on March 20 on Church Street. Police declined to provide further details about the crimes, but the timing and location match a police log entry about someone breaking vehicle mirrors.
If anyone has information about the identities of the three people in the photos, please call Officer Randall Stephenson at 967-2850.
