The St. Helena City Council’s last hearing on the Hunter project has been postponed to 6 p.m. Monday, June 26.

The hearing, originally scheduled for June 7, has been postponed “due to a scheduling conflict with a critical member of the City’s legal team,” according to a news release issued by the city.

The hearing will be the last one on the 87-unit housing project’s tentative map and final environmental impact report.

The council is expected to take an up-or-down vote on a project that, since its inception in 2010, has drawn heavy opposition from neighbors who object to its impact on water and evacuation routes and question the safety of building homes behind a levee.

The project’s EIR states that the project would have a “significant and unavoidable impact” on “vehicle miles traveled,” a metric that California uses to measure traffic volume. If the council approves the tentative map and certifies the environmental study, it would have to adopt a statement of overriding considerations explaining why the project’s benefits would outweigh its impacts.

