The city of St. Helena has opened several portals on its website enabling easy access to public records.
Go to cityofsthelena.org, look under “City Departments,” and click “City Clerk.” Then click “City Records Search” to find city contracts, minutes, ordinances, resolutions and building permits, which are searchable by street address.
Records are being added daily, so keep checking in to find new content, City Clerk Cindy Tzafopoulos told the City Council on April 9.
Also on the City Clerk’s page, click “Public Records Request” and then click “View Previous Public Records Requests” to read the city’s responses to previous requests.
Meanwhile, as of March 26, the city has been posting videos of City Council and Planning Commissions on Youtube through the new “City of St. Helena” channel.