St. Helena prepares to confront housing challenges

A new planning document is forcing St. Helena to come to terms with the challenge of developing affordable housing.

The city on Thursday held the first of several community workshops on the new Housing Element. Considered part of St. Helena’s General Plan, the Housing Element assesses housing needs, creates policies and programs to meet those needs, identifies opportunities and constraints, and provides an inventory of potential housing sites.

Simply demonstrating that St. Helena has enough vacant and underutilized lots to meet its housing needs isn’t going to be enough. Brenna Weatherby, one of the city’s consultants, said cities are under more pressure than ever to identify potential sites that can feasibly be developed, based on the property owner’s interest or market trends.

“The requirements are much more stringent now,” she said, adding that the state officials who must approve the Housing Element “want to see the development occur.”

St. Helena is also feeling pressure from its new Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which calls on the city to plan for 254 units, split among various income levels: 103 very low, 59 low, 26 moderate, and 66 above moderate.

Meanwhile, members of the community are prodding the city to intensify its housing efforts.