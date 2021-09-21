St. Helena prepares to confront housing challenges

A new planning document is forcing St. Helena to come to terms with the challenge of developing affordable housing.
The city on Thursday held the first of several community workshops on the new Housing Element. Considered part of St. Helena’s General Plan, the Housing Element assesses housing needs, creates policies and programs to meet those needs, identifies opportunities and constraints, and provides an inventory of potential housing sites.
Simply demonstrating that St. Helena has enough vacant and underutilized lots to meet its housing needs isn’t going to be enough. Brenna Weatherby, one of the city’s consultants, said cities are under more pressure than ever to identify potential sites that can feasibly be developed, based on the property owner’s interest or market trends.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“The requirements are much more stringent now,” she said, adding that the state officials who must approve the Housing Element “want to see the development occur.”
St. Helena is also feeling pressure from its new Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which calls on the city to plan for 254 units, split among various income levels: 103 very low, 59 low, 26 moderate, and 66 above moderate.
Meanwhile, members of the community are prodding the city to intensify its housing efforts.
“Based on our experience working with the local community, there’s a significant shortage of housing that is affordable to low- and moderate-income households,” said Jenny Ocon, executive director of the UpValley Family Centers.
Ocon said her staff sees “a large imbalance” between how much people earn and how much they spend on rent. That leaves families short on money for other essential needs, she said.
“When families seek our help finding housing, there are really no good options,” Ocon said. “Affordable apartments in the area have five-year waiting lists and/or are not accepting more people onto their lists.”
Joe McGrath recently built an 8-unit project on McCorkle Avenue in the face of a long and expensive legal challenge from neighbors. He talked about the “extraordinarily challenging” task of developing housing in St. Helena and urged the city to “engage market-based solutions” and reconsider city regulations that drive up development costs.
“Affordable (housing) is not cost-effective in California generally, and in St. Helena particularly it’s even worse,” McGrath said.
Other St. Helenans offered their own housing solutions. Nancy Dervin suggested adding studio apartments to the building on Railroad Avenue that’s been vacant for three years since Terra closed. Ester Akersloot proposed low-income housing on the city’s Adams Street property.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said the city must balance its housing goals with public safety, especially concerning wildfire-related evacuations. He also said the city should consider housing opportunities on public properties instead of exclusively relying on private properties.
There will be many opportunities to participate in the Housing Element through Planning Commission and City Council hearings, focus groups, and three more community workshops. A public draft of the new Housing Element will be released in spring or summer of 2022.
Public comments can be submitted at sthelenahousing.com.
Photos: go inside the most expensive home sold in Napa County in August
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
275 Long Ranch Road in St. Helena
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.