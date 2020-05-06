St. Helena prepares to rewrite zoning code

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In 2019 the St. Helena City Council adopted a new General Plan after years of torturous debate, rewriting and updating.

Now it’s time for the hard part.

The city is embarking on a comprehensive update of its zoning code. The codes concerning housing density, the size and design of new houses and commercial buildings, and which types of businesses are allowed downtown all need to be rewritten to align with the policies contained in the new General Plan.

“The General Plan is more of a blueprint that provides us a vision and policy document,” said consultant Lisa Wise. “Zoning is more the nuts and bolts. It’s the regulations. It’s sort of where the rubber hits the road.”

In December the city hired Wise’s firm to help with the project. The City Council and Planning Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday to talk about it.

The city will collect input on the process during a series of yet-to-be-scheduled open houses and Planning Commission study sessions. If public health orders continue to restrict public gatherings, consultants can hold open houses via Zoom and collect comments on a website devoted to the project.