St. Helena prepares to rewrite zoning code

In 2019 the St. Helena City Council adopted a new General Plan after years of torturous debate, rewriting and updating.
Now it’s time for the hard part.
The city is embarking on a comprehensive update of its zoning code. The codes concerning housing density, the size and design of new houses and commercial buildings, and which types of businesses are allowed downtown all need to be rewritten to align with the policies contained in the new General Plan.
“The General Plan is more of a blueprint that provides us a vision and policy document,” said consultant Lisa Wise. “Zoning is more the nuts and bolts. It’s the regulations. It’s sort of where the rubber hits the road.”
In December the city hired Wise’s firm to help with the project. The City Council and Planning Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday to talk about it.
The city will collect input on the process during a series of yet-to-be-scheduled open houses and Planning Commission study sessions. If public health orders continue to restrict public gatherings, consultants can hold open houses via Zoom and collect comments on a website devoted to the project.
The new code is scheduled to be released in draft form next January, revised in March, and adopted in July.
The city has already interviewed stakeholders including property owners, business owners, architects, community leaders, and members of the City Council and Planning Commission.
A lot of the stakeholders urged the city to publish design guidelines that will clarify the city’s expectations and guide developers in designing houses that respect the character of the surrounding community.
To conduct public outreach and draw up those guidelines, Lisa Wise Consulting recommended hiring a local planning consultant who’s familiar with the city. That work isn’t scheduled to begin until November, since the guidelines will have to be based on new development standards that haven’t been written.
The new zoning code will also have to reflect policies toward businesses that are less restrictive than those contained in the 1993 plan, which focused on “tourism management.”
Planning Commission Chair Lester Hardy said the new zoning code needs to “look forward.”
“We need to create a business-friendly environment that seeks out and attracts businesses that have a plan and a model that will serve the interests both of the community and visitors. … We have a real opportunity to rethink a lot of things, look for forward-thinking businesses, and be forward-thinking ourselves,” Hardy said.
