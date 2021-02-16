St. Helena Primary School pre-enrollment opens Feb. 22

TK and Kindergarten pre-enrollment at St. Helena Primary School will be open from Monday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, April 15.

Pre-enrollment packets are available at the St. Helena Primary School office or at sthelenaunified.org/Domain/137.

The school will hold a virtual coffee for incoming TK and Kindergarten families via Zoom at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.

