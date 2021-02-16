St. Helena Primary School pre-enrollment opens Feb. 22

TK and Kindergarten pre-enrollment at St. Helena Primary School will be open from Monday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, April 15.
Pre-enrollment packets are available at the St. Helena Primary School office or at sthelenaunified.org/Domain/137.
The school will hold a virtual coffee for incoming TK and Kindergarten families via Zoom at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
WATCH NOW: CDC DIRECTOR SAYS SCHOOLS CAN SAFELY REOPEN WITHOUT TEACHERS BEING VACCINATED
PHOTOS: LIFE AT NAPA'S BROWNS VALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DURING COVID-19
Students at Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Frank Silva
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Browns Valley Elementary School
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!