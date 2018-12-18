A large group of Latino men, women and children sang, danced and walked on Spring Street on Wednesday, Dec. 12, celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe.
A group of children rode on a float, facing Monica Romero, who portrayed Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Blessed Virgin Mary, standing in the back of a decorated pickup truck. The group started at the Catholic cemetery and ended 45 minutes later, dancing and singing in front of the St. Helena Catholic Church, waiting to be invited inside before a Mass began.
Leading and following the walking group were police cars, while men in bright vests slowed down and stopped the cars, allowing them slowly to pass the procession. As they walked and danced, they were led in singing and prayers by a group of women at the front, including Gris Tapia, Elia Rubio, Clara Ibarra, Gloria Peralta and Patty Guijosa, playing a guitar. As that group ended a song, another group, farther behind in the procession, started singing, dancing and playing amplified music. That group included a man, wearing a headdress portraying a bull, dancing and twirling to the music.
As the group walked slowly down Spring Street, others joined the procession, joining in the singing, dancing and laughing. At the entrance to the Catholic Church, a group of women dancers, “Las Guarecitas Purepechas,” dressed in beautiful costumes, paused for a moment before walking up the concrete stairs into the church. A Santa Rosa-based band, “Banda Sangre Azteca,” played inside the church.
Following the Mass, a reception was held inside the gym. Guijosa said the church has held a procession on the feast day for Our Lady of Guadalupe (Dec. 12) for at least 10 years. The procession commemorates the appearance of Our Lady of Guadalupe on a hill called Tepeyac to Juan Diego, a 57-year-old Indian from Dec. 9-12 in 1531.