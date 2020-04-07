You are the owner of this article.
St. Helena provides paid leave for city employees out of work during pandemic

The city of St. Helena is providing special COVID-19 Administrative Leave for city employees who were sent home in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shelter-at-home order.

Up to 80 hours of leave will be extended to city employees who were out of work for reasons related to COVID-19 between March 20-31. Employees who were out of work after that date are eligible for paid leave under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Recreation and library services have been suspended, with only city employees performing essential functions allowed to continue working.

The cost to the city of providing the additional leave is estimated at $12,700, according to Finance Director April Mitts.

The City Council approved the COVID-19 Administrative Leave on Tuesday during a special meeting held via videoconference.

Financial impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a "substantial impact" on city revenues due to reduced sales and hotel taxes, City Manager Mark Prestwich told the council.

A staff report on the projected financial impact will be posted on the city's website on Thursday or Friday and discussed at the council's April 14 meeting, Prestwich said.

The city has taken steps to contain costs by suspending travel and non-essential spending and eliminating overtime for non-essential duties, Prestwich said.

Council to meet Tuesday

The council will hold its next virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.

The meeting will be held via videoconference. Public comments can be submitted to publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org or provided live via Zoom. For instructions on how to participate, go to cityofsthelena.org.

Lock your cars

Police Chief Chris Hartley urged St. Helenans to lock their vehicle doors following a rash of property crimes.

St. Helena has seen a wave of vehicle burglaries involving unlocked cars, as well as one vehicle theft and several incidents where vehicles' gas tanks have been drained, Hartley said.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

