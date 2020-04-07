St. Helena provides paid leave for city employees out of work during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of St. Helena is providing special COVID-19 Administrative Leave for city employees who were sent home in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shelter-at-home order.

Up to 80 hours of leave will be extended to city employees who were out of work for reasons related to COVID-19 between March 20-31. Employees who were out of work after that date are eligible for paid leave under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Recreation and library services have been suspended, with only city employees performing essential functions allowed to continue working.

The cost to the city of providing the additional leave is estimated at $12,700, according to Finance Director April Mitts.

The City Council approved the COVID-19 Administrative Leave on Tuesday during a special meeting held via videoconference.

Financial impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a "substantial impact" on city revenues due to reduced sales and hotel taxes, City Manager Mark Prestwich told the council.

A staff report on the projected financial impact will be posted on the city's website on Thursday or Friday and discussed at the council's April 14 meeting, Prestwich said.