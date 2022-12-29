 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena providing sandbags as flood watch looms in Napa Valley, Bay Area

  • Updated
The city of St. Helena is providing sandbags for residents wishing to protect their property as heavy rains pass through the Bay Area.

Sandbags are available at two locations, the city announced in a Thursday news release — at the eastern stub end of Adams Street, and at Crane Park between the primary school and the tennis courts.

Residents in St. Helena and elsewhere in Napa County were advised to expect heavy rains and wind gusts through New Year’s Eve, with the potential for rapidly rising river levels as well as roadway flooding and ponding. City police, fire and public works staff were slated to monitor the storm through the weekend.

The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for much of Northern California, including the North Bay region, from Friday afternoon into Saturday night.

Rainfall that began entering Napa on Thursday was expected to total up to an inch or more Friday and up to three-quarters of an inch Saturday before giving way to sunny skies on New Year’s Day, according to the weather service.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

