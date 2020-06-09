St. Helena psychologists share insights on pandemic

Are you getting impatient with emails telling you to be safe? Of course, that’s telling you it’s not safe out there. When people ask you how you’re doing, how do you answer, since no one is really OK these days? Being carefree seems like an alien idea.
Maybe St. Helena and Napa County are quieter outposts in this war-like pandemic situation, yet the community is as psychologically impacted as any other city anywhere in the world. That said, St. Helena’s therapists and counselors have had several months to watch the pandemic’s impact.
Three local therapists, Jennifer Kresge, Sarah Forni and Melissa Gold, have shared some of their insights on this unprecedented time -- from a St. Helena perspective.
“Freedom from movement and choice and the inability to see friends and family are the most challenging aspects of the pandemic for people right now,” said Kresge. “This presents a unique level of grief and uncertainty, since our brains are comfortable with what we’re used to and when we have limited choices, our brains struggle with that disruption,” she adds.
Kresge is a mediator and psychology professional who has been practicing in St. Helena for more than 29 years.
Forni said, “The most challenging aspect of the pandemic is what I would call the ‘uncertainty factor.’ Uncertainty is a major cognitive and psychological stressor where individuals have difficulty tolerating the ‘unknown’ and see it as stressful, leading to negative or disturbing thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Until medical research can provide more information or data about the transmission of the virus and answer the myriad of questions we have about the virus, particularly how we can protect ourselves, and until a vaccine is developed, individuals will be left in a state of uncertainty, which can lead to mental health issues."
“In addition, experiencing a pandemic in the 21st century has its own unique set of stressors over and beyond the virus outbreak itself. The 24/7 news cycle which comes through on your television, your iPad, your phone or your computer seems to always have a negative bias, which can be a triggering chronic stressor for many people, contributing to increasing anxiety levels,” she added.
Raised in St. Helena, Forni is a marriage and family therapist who provides mental health support services in the Napa Valley.
“What I see mostly is that this pandemic taps into our feelings of helplessness and makes us hyper-aware of the uncertainty in regards to the future,” said Melissa Gold.
Gold grew up in Los Angeles and has been a therapist practicing in St. Helena since 2014.
“People utilize different coping skills and as people are beginning to have more contact with one another we are seeing conflicts emerge," she said. "What we need to do is try and be compassionate towards one another. Here in St. Helena there is a debate about opening up. It is helpful to remember that where people fall on this issue often depends upon which personal anxieties take precedence for each person."
Forni found a YouTube video was really helpful in coping with the uncertainty of the pandemic. “The video is of a British doctor who appears healthy. His granddaughter asks him to blow up a balloon for her birthday and then he discovers that he could only blow up one balloon because his respiratory capacity was compromised. So the question is; even if you look healthy on the outside, are your lungs healthy? As a member of the Boomer generation I have taken an interest in the topic of longevity to help individuals educate themselves about how to extend their life span,” she said.
“Thankfully, mental health research is finally focusing on healthy lifestyle habits and what contributes to a person living to 100. Reducing conditions such as anxiety and depression has the extra benefit of improving physical health and promoting longevity.
“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, studies show a 34% increase in the number of prescriptions for anti-anxiety, an 18% increase for anti-depressants and 14% for anti-insomnia. Medical research has shown engaging in healthy habits can also reduce anxiety and depression symptoms by increasing the calming brain neurotransmitter serotonin,” Forni said.
“Healthy lifestyle habits include 7-9 hours of sleep; eating healthy foods that have relaxing nutrients like fatty fish, eggs, dark chocolate, yogurt, chamomile or green tea, turkey and getting at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week. The good news is that these healthy lifestyle habits not only reduce anxiety and depression but also improve your lung health. Studies have shown getting less than 6 hours of sleep can make you vulnerable to getting a cold, which is a respiratory illness and so is the coronavirus. I’d recommend practicing behaviors that can slow your breathing down and release muscular tension, such as yoga, tai chi, walking in nature and creative hobbies. In addition positive sensory experiences such as sights, smells, sounds, tastes, and positive touch, can lead to reducing anxiety,” she added.
“The pandemic has been traumatic for people,” said Gold. “Everyone has experienced some form of loss. In addition, people are not touching one another. You may notice your children need more hugs and touch since children are very physical with one another and aren’t getting that right now."
Julie Ann Kodmur is a St. Helena-based wine industry publicist and freelance writer.
