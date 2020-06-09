St. Helena psychologists share insights on pandemic

“In addition, experiencing a pandemic in the 21st century has its own unique set of stressors over and beyond the virus outbreak itself. The 24/7 news cycle which comes through on your television, your iPad, your phone or your computer seems to always have a negative bias, which can be a triggering chronic stressor for many people, contributing to increasing anxiety levels,” she added.

Raised in St. Helena, Forni is a marriage and family therapist who provides mental health support services in the Napa Valley.

“What I see mostly is that this pandemic taps into our feelings of helplessness and makes us hyper-aware of the uncertainty in regards to the future,” said Melissa Gold.

Gold grew up in Los Angeles and has been a therapist practicing in St. Helena since 2014.

“People utilize different coping skills and as people are beginning to have more contact with one another we are seeing conflicts emerge," she said. "What we need to do is try and be compassionate towards one another. Here in St. Helena there is a debate about opening up. It is helpful to remember that where people fall on this issue often depends upon which personal anxieties take precedence for each person."