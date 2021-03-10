 Skip to main content
St. Helena Public Library now open by appointment

The St. Helena Public Library began a soft reopening on Monday, allowing members of the public to enter the building for the first time since late March 2020.

Patrons who make an appointment and show up for their allotted 45-minute window will see all the sights they’ve missed for the last year, such as neatly shelved books and DVDs, computers, welcoming staff, and Elsie the Library Cat curled up for one of her frequent naps.

They’ll also notice some telltale signs that the world has changed. There are plexiglass barriers between computer terminals, no lounge chairs, separate doors for entry and exit, and bottles of hand sanitizer virtually everywhere you look.

“We’re happy to have people come in and get some of this stuff off the shelves again,” said circulation supervisor Cecilia Raffo.

Guests must wear face coverings, maintain six feet of social distance, return materials in the drop boxes outside, and make their visits quick and efficient. High-contact surfaces have been treated with a self-cleaning sealant that kills viruses and bacteria.

Library staff members are still offering curbside service — now with a shelter to protect materials from the rain — but they’re clearly relieved to have patrons back in the building and checking out books.

“On the website we added a section about new arrivals, but there’s nothing like being able to read the description on the book and see the cover,” said Library Director Chris Kreiden.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go to www.shpl.org or call 963-5244.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

