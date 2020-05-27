St. Helena Public Library restoring curbside service on Monday

The City of St. Helena plans to restore limited library services Monday as part of a gradual reopening.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Prestwich outlined a three-phase reopening of the library, starting with no-contact curbside pickup and home delivery.
Curbside service is planned for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons could request materials online, over the phone, or through the library website’s chat feature. Items would be placed in a labeled bag and left on a table in the library parking lot for pickup.
Home delivery would be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Phase 2 would allow limited public access to the library building, with enhanced cleaning protocols and no public access to restrooms. Phase 3 would fully open the library and restore all services and programs.
Phase 1 of the reopening will begin Monday, but no dates have been set for Phases 2 and 3.
St. Helena’s library services have been suspended since March 19.
Relief for businesses
The city is investigating offering interest-free loans to small businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Mayor Paul Dohring first proposed the program at the May 12 council meeting.
“The message I got (from businesses) is that if you wait too long, it’s not going to be helpful,” Councilmember Mary Koberstein said. “It’s going to be too late.”
The program could be modeled on similar ones in Healdsburg and Roseville.
St. Helena is applying for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $750,000 that could pay for some or all of the program. It’s not clear whether the city will receive the grant or when the funds might be available.
The city will talk about other ways to the fund the program at Thursday’s budget hearing.
Also on Tuesday, the council authorized city staff to waive fees for temporary use permits allowing restaurants or stores to use the city right-of-way in front of or behind their buildings for business operations during the COVID-19 emergency.
The temporary program could help businesses where social distancing requirements limit the number of customers allowed inside the building.
Staff is also looking at letting businesses apply to use parking spaces for business operations.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Zuzu
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigne
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Carol Shour
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Safeway
Lucky
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods benches
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Whole Foods
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.