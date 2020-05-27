St. Helena Public Library restoring curbside service on Monday

“The message I got (from businesses) is that if you wait too long, it’s not going to be helpful,” Councilmember Mary Koberstein said. “It’s going to be too late.”

The program could be modeled on similar ones in Healdsburg and Roseville.

St. Helena is applying for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $750,000 that could pay for some or all of the program. It’s not clear whether the city will receive the grant or when the funds might be available.

The city will talk about other ways to the fund the program at Thursday’s budget hearing.

Also on Tuesday, the council authorized city staff to waive fees for temporary use permits allowing restaurants or stores to use the city right-of-way in front of or behind their buildings for business operations during the COVID-19 emergency.

The temporary program could help businesses where social distancing requirements limit the number of customers allowed inside the building.

Staff is also looking at letting businesses apply to use parking spaces for business operations.