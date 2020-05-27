You are the owner of this article.
St. Helena Public Library restoring curbside service on Monday

The City of St. Helena plans to restore limited library services Monday as part of a gradual reopening.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Mark Prestwich outlined a three-phase reopening of the library, starting with no-contact curbside pickup and home delivery.

Curbside service is planned for 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Patrons could request materials online, over the phone, or through the library website’s chat feature. Items would be placed in a labeled bag and left on a table in the library parking lot for pickup.

Home delivery would be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Phase 2 would allow limited public access to the library building, with enhanced cleaning protocols and no public access to restrooms. Phase 3 would fully open the library and restore all services and programs.

Phase 1 of the reopening will begin Monday, but no dates have been set for Phases 2 and 3.

St. Helena’s library services have been suspended since March 19.

Relief for businesses

The city is investigating offering interest-free loans to small businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Mayor Paul Dohring first proposed the program at the May 12 council meeting.

“The message I got (from businesses) is that if you wait too long, it’s not going to be helpful,” Councilmember Mary Koberstein said. “It’s going to be too late.”

The program could be modeled on similar ones in Healdsburg and Roseville.

St. Helena is applying for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $750,000 that could pay for some or all of the program. It’s not clear whether the city will receive the grant or when the funds might be available.

The city will talk about other ways to the fund the program at Thursday’s budget hearing.

Also on Tuesday, the council authorized city staff to waive fees for temporary use permits allowing restaurants or stores to use the city right-of-way in front of or behind their buildings for business operations during the COVID-19 emergency.

The temporary program could help businesses where social distancing requirements limit the number of customers allowed inside the building.

Staff is also looking at letting businesses apply to use parking spaces for business operations.

City holds budget hearing Thursday

The City Council will hold its annual study session on the city budget at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 28, via Zoom teleconference.

Public comment is available via phone, computer/tablet/smartphone, and email.

To comment by the phone, dial one of the phone numbers listed on the agenda, and then dial *9 when you want to talk.

To comment via the Zoom app or your browser, follow the instructions to view the meeting and then use the "raise hand" feature.

Written comments may be emailed to publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org.

For more details, consult the instructions printed at the end of each agenda on the city’s website, cityofsthelena.org.

