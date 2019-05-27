Public Works staff, members of the public, and Mayor Geoff Ellsworth gathered at the city’s Corporation Yard on open house last Thursday. City staff and guests grilled hot dogs and talked about the city’s infrastructure. Last week was National Public Works Week.
Most Popular
-
Men plead no contest in west Napa drive-by shooting case
-
Napa Police: Disturbance reported during Madison Beer concert at BottleRock, fan ejected
-
The rush to transform Napa Valley Expo to host BottleRock magic
-
Parole board votes to release man convicted of 1998 Napa murder
-
Police: Two Napa men suspected of molesting two children