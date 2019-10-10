A dozen St. Helena downtown stores were open Wednesday, most working without generators for power, following PG&E’s Planned Safety Power Shutdown, which left hundreds of thousands of customers throughout Northern California without electricity.
A sign outside Ana’s Cantina stated, “Open. No Power, No Problem. Cash Only.” Late afternoon on Wednesday, six people were at the bar, while two others sat at a table near the door.
Down the street, Kokopelli Gallery was open with signs in front proclaiming 50% to 75% store closing sale, the same signs that have been in use for months.
Although Model Bakery was open early on Wednesday, by late afternoon, it had closed, with a sign saying it would open on Friday.
Not much traffic was traveling on Main Street and there were few people walking in the downtown, although one couple was spotted window shopping.
Jennie Kerr, operations manager for the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, said she was making sure that guests are welcome, adding the downtown storefront was busy, in part because of its public restrooms. “I’ve been able to talk to them and everyone is in a good mood,” Kerr said. “It’s been a good day, a beautiful day outside, not like the last time power was out downtown, with fire and smoke in the air.”
She said many of those who stopped by wanted to know the restaurants that were open – Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, Gott’s Café, Brasswood and the Pizzeria at Tra Vigne, which was selling from its food truck.
Sunshine Foods, Steves Hardware and Brown’s Auto Parts were all using generators to open their doors. Looking up and down Main Street, Liz Macias at Brown’s Auto Parts, commented, “It’s pretty damn empty downtown,” adding there are not many tourists to be seen. “It looks like it’s after 6 p.m. and the stores are shut,” she said.
Brown’s, though, was busy, selling batteries, oils, spark plugs and other parts. “Everyone wants to get their generators going, even if they haven’t touched them in 20 years,” she said.
Woodhouse Chocolates, with its pumpkins and ghouls in the front display window was open as was New West Knife Works and Lolo’s Consignment, whose clerk was wearing a headlamp as she pulled the clothing racks from the sidewalk into the darkened store.
Chris Patrick, co-owner of Sportago with Ahren Trumble, was open for business, adding the sporting goods shop is “always open, along with Ana’s Cantina and Steves Hardware, even during the fires.” She said they got a lot of notice of the power going out, so they could prepare for it, including making sure they could take credit cards for sales with a Bank of America app on their cellphone. She said the staff was also writing up receipts. “It’s been a decent day, we like being open for the community,” she said. Patrick has owned Sportago in St. Helena for the past 36 years.
Rob Nelson, store manager at St. Helena Cyclery, had two clothing racks of sale goods on the sidewalk, left over from the sidewalk sale that happened the first weekend of October. “We’ve rented three or four bikes and sold a few things,” he said, for cash. “It’s nice to be here when people need us,” he said. “We’re a small-town bike shop and we’re dealing with people we know.”
Outside behind the store, service manager Justin Gresh was “cranking on repairs,” Nelson said, adding there’s always work that can be done, even without electricity. “Two years ago, during the fire, the only places open were us and Steves Ace Hardware,” Nelson said.